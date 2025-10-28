SigmaSense Appoints New Leadership to Scale Physical AI Across Battery and Power Markets

Peter Vancorenland Named CEO and Alessandro Piovaccari SVP of Engineering; Semiconductor Veterans Tyson Tuttle and Dan Artusi Join Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SigmaSense, a pioneer of breakthrough sensing semiconductors, has named Peter Vancorenland as Chief Executive Officer and Alessandro Piovaccari as SVP of Engineering. The company also announced its appointment of two additional semiconductor veterans, Tyson Tuttle and Dan Artusi, to its board of managers. These leadership moves bolster SigmaSense's strategy to scale its groundbreaking sensing platform across a range of AI-powered markets.

With more than 400 patents, SigmaSense AI technology is currently deployed in the field across numerous industrial and commercial environments. The EIS-based sensing solutions enable real-time insights into battery health and internal temperature, which are key drivers of predictable lifecycle and safety. The on-device sensing solution can operate in the harshest environments, making it a game changer for the high-growth AI data center and power system markets.

"I am honored to join SigmaSense as the global battery and AI industries are booming," said Vancorenland. "The company's sensing technology is next-generation information capture that enables devices and systems to perceive the world with never-before-seen precision, speed and accuracy. Our battery sensing solutions deliver unmatched performance, enhanced lifecycles, and improved safety. With this world-class team and board, we are well-positioned to scale into these rapidly growing markets."

Peter Vancorenland – CEO

Peter Vancorenland brings decades of experience in semiconductor technology and leadership to SigmaSense. Over 14 years at Silicon Labs, Vancorenland was instrumental in building out the company's semiconductor portfolio and leading teams through periods of rapid growth from 2002 to 2016. As SVP of R&D at Syntiant, he guided the acquisition of Knowles Corp's MEMS microphone business, where he developed the world's leading MEMS microphones. He earned MS and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from KU Leuven in Belgium.

Alessandro Piovaccari – SVP of Engineering

Alessandro Piovaccari has more than 30 years of semiconductor experience. In addition to his role at SigmaSense, he serves as Adjunct Professor at The University of Bologna and the Vice President of Conferences for the IEEE Solid-State Circuit Society. As CTO and SVP of Engineering at Silicon Labs, he co-architected and led the development of many wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) integrated circuits, which have surpassed 4 billion device shipments. Piovaccari received his Ph.D. and Laurea degrees in EECS from the University of Bologna and a Post-Grad certificate (summa cum laude) in EECS from Johns Hopkins University.

New Board Members Tyson Tuttle and Dan Artusi

Tyson Tuttle is a veteran semiconductor leader with deep expertise in IoT, wireless, and AI. As CEO of Silicon Labs, he led the company's transformation into a global IoT leader, scaling revenue beyond $1 billion. He now serves as founder and CEO of Circuit, an AI-native knowledge network helping industrial and manufacturing organizations capture, share, and scale expertise. Tuttle has served on multiple boards , including the SIA, GSA and TXSE . Tyson holds more than 80 patents and earned a BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and UCLA.

Dan Artusi is a seasoned semiconductor executive with more than 35 years of leadership experience across analog, mixed-signal, and system-on-chip technologies. He held senior roles at Motorola, Silicon Labs, Conexant, Lantiq, and Intel and served as CEO at multiple semiconductor companies, including Silicon Labs.

About SigmaSense (www.sigmasense.com)

SigmaSense's breakthrough semiconductor and software solutions capture high-resolution, high-accuracy data and adapt to real-time information to improve AI decision making, achieving new benchmarks in speed, accuracy, efficiency, and noise immunity.

Backed by more than 400 patents, SigmaSense provides a wide range of applications, including batteries, power systems, automotive, and industrial applications.

Key customers and investors include NXP, Foxconn, LG-MRI, E Ink, Corning, and GIS. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in Boise, Idaho and Taipei, Taiwan.

