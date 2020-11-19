Sigmoid Named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid, a strategic data and analytics partner to the world's largest enterprise data platforms, today announced that it ranked 160 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™, which recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. By enabling enterprises to solve some of the toughest business problems using advanced analytics and monetizing data, Sigmoid has achieved tremendous growth of 734%, which propelled its entry into Deloitte's list of 2020 Technology Fast 500™.

Sigmoid's CEO, Lokesh Anand, credits his team's expertise in machine learning, open-source and cloud technologies, and their unwavering customer focus for the company's phenomenal growth.

"Sigmoid was launched with a vision to enable organizations to be fully data-driven, through a unique mix of data engineering and data science capabilities. Our productized services like the Multi-Touch Attribution and the Query Accelerator for processing high volume data have been a key part of our growth. It's an honor to be recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. I thank our highly talented team for their hard work and our clients for partnering with us," said Lokesh.

Companies included in 2020 Technology Fast 500™ had a median revenue growth of 450% from 2016 to 2019. In relation to this, Sigmoid's growth in this period was 1.6X higher.

"Although enterprises today are fully aligned to invest in a data-driven organization, the actual adoption has been slow and riddled with failures. Sigmoid's unique approach to this with a mix of the right talent, expertise in latest technologies and proven processes, have enabled our clients to not only develop sustainable data strategies but also experience actual business outcomes on a continuous basis," added Lokesh.

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology - from software and digital media platforms to biotech - truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, Vice Chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

Organizations across the world have leveraged Sigmoid's technological strength and capabilities to build a strong data foundation and achieve business excellence.

About Sigmoid

Sigmoid is a strategic data partner to Fortune 1000 companies in delivering innovative solutions using machine learning, big data, open-source, and cloud technologies. Sigmoid builds and manages among the largest data platforms in the world through deep expertise in Data Engineering and Data Science. By helping companies across industries in their digital transformation journeys, Sigmoid translates huge volumes of data into actionable insights and faster business value.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million.

