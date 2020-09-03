Sigmoid Partners With OpenX on Data Analytics Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid, a leading end-to-end data solutions company, today announced the results of its latest project with OpenX - the world's largest independent advertising technology provider. OpenX has partnered with Sigmoid to standardize both internal and external reporting for OpenX's partners and employees. Sigmoid's powerful real-time data analytics solution Sigview has been helping over 40,000 globally connected OpenX users conduct real-time analysis on their advertising data.

"Sigmoid, with its extensive experience in the ad-tech industry and programmatic data, has been our long-term data engineering and reporting solution partner. They contributed greatly to our migration to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and have been key partners to OpenX," said Paul Ryan, CTO, OpenX.

In the second quarter of 2020, OpenX decided to consolidate and migrate multiple technology platforms and data pipelines to Google's centralized BigQuery data lake. This significantly enhanced their customer experience while decreasing operational expense. Pivoting to a new technological change, OpenX trusted Sigmoid to start initial assessment and a performance benchmarking exercise.

"We have delivered successful solutions to businesses globally on a broad spectrum of cloud and open-source technologies. Developing systems on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and adaptable open-source platforms is one of our core strengths," said Mayur Rustagi, co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Sigmoid.

Sigmoid collaborated with OpenX to implement its reporting solution Sigview to run on top of Google's BigQuery, leveraging Sigmoid's proprietary platform NitroDB. The solution can handle over 20,000 users on a daily basis with 100 concurrent users, data size of 4-5 PB per year and query response time of 2-4 Sec. It also achieved outstanding results with customized NitroDB and BigQuery setup being better than Spark + DataProc cluster in both ROI (40% Better ROI) and Performance (7x Faster).

"Working with a high-tech company like OpenX comes with many advantages and a lot of learning. We are glad that we got an opportunity to enhance our product and also prove our data engineering expertise working with them. Our team is driven to solve the most challenging engineering problems and we are excited to create more breakthroughs in the future," added Mayur.

About Sigmoid

Sigmoid is a leading data solutions company backed by Sequoia Capital. Sigmoid offers best-in-class services in the end-to-end data value chain spanning across Data Science, Data Engineering and Data DevOps. Sigmoid's consultative data-first approach has a proven record of accelerating the digital transformation journeys for F500 enterprises. With expertise in open-source and cloud technologies, we specialize in building solutions at speed and scale that consistently translate to successful business outcomes.

