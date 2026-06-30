Sign In App Advances Its Access Intelligence Platform with New Emergency Evacuation Notifications to Improve Workplace Safety

Organizations can now turn presence data into real-time action, reaching every visitor, contractor and employee on site when it matters most

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In App, The Access Intelligence Platform™, today announced new enhanced emergency notifications and unlimited SMS, helping organizations communicate more effectively during critical incidents. With configurable emergency message types, custom notifications, and multi-channel delivery, organizations can provide clear, situation-specific instructions and instantly reach everyone on site - including visitors and contractors who don't have the Sign In Companion app.

The release marks an evolution of Sign In App's Predictive Safety & Emergency Response capabilities, which have already managed 50,000 evacuations affecting more than 4.2 million people in the last year alone. Where legacy visitor management systems stop at visibility - a static roster of who is in the building - Sign In App now turns that intelligence into immediate action. When an incident occurs, safety coordinators can instantly identify everyone onsite and reach them via SMS or push notification, track accountability in real time, and generate timestamped audit reports, all from a single platform.

Schools, businesses and facilities gain peace of mind that they have most advanced safety notifications on the market. Post this

"Whether it's a fire evacuation, severe weather event, or active threat, our new features allow schools, businesses, manufacturers and every other organization using Sign In App to gain peace of mind that they have the most modern, technologically advanced safety capabilities available anywhere," said Chris Burton, Executive Vice President of Strategy for Sign In App. "Sign In App's Access Intelligence Platform isn't just about knowing who's in the building. It's about what that knowledge enables. We deliver one platform to manage, secure and communicate with everyone who enters your organization."

Despite the thousands of workplace and school emergency evacuations every year, and regulations requiring emergency action plans, many organizations still rely on outdated systems that could miss people in less obvious areas, or they use paper roll calls that take valuable time and leave no auditable trail. In sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, education and logistics, where contractors, visitors and temporary workers create constantly changing onsite populations, this visibility gap can create serious safety and compliance risks. Sign In App changes that by orchestrating the complete emergency cycle: sign-in, safety briefing, incident notification, live accountability and compliance reporting in one connected system. The new emergency notification capabilities add to existing features including live multi-warden digital roll call synchronized across muster points and devices, and automatic audit trails in which every notification, response and accountability action is timestamped and reportable for regulatory and insurance purposes. Added to these are:

Unlimited SMS & push notifications — Emergency alerts delivered directly to mobile devices for any signed-in visitor or staff member, regardless of whether they have the Sign In Companion app. Push notifications ensure no one is missed.

Emergency alerts delivered directly to mobile devices for any signed-in visitor or staff member, regardless of whether they have the Sign In Companion app. Push notifications ensure no one is missed. Configurable message types — Pre-built templates for the most common emergency scenarios, plus fully custom messages for site-specific situations.

"Access Intelligence means understanding who, what and where people are in your building and then having the capabilities to act," continued Burton. "It's all part of how Sign In App has moved beyond the lobby and kiosk, to a complete platform that helps organizations operate more securely, efficiently and proactively."

Trusted worldwide, Sign In App helps organizations unify visitor management, emergency response, compliance and workplace security in one platform. The Access Intelligence Platform's new emergency evacuation capabilities are available now across Sign In App's flexible subscription tiers. To learn more please visit www.signinapp.com.

About Sign In App

Sign In App, The Access Intelligence Platform™, is the global standard for visitor management and access intelligence. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In App combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8), and industry-leading customer service and support (The Receptionist).

Together, these strengths create a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinapp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In App