Sign In App Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Strategic vision to deliver a comprehensive suite of access intelligence underpinned by AI innovation drove impressive three-year growth rate to earn spot on prestigious list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In App, The Access Intelligence Platform™, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking 1,966. The Inc. 5000 is the prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. The recognition follows significant momentum for Sign In App, including the launch of its Access Intelligence Platform™, expanded governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) capabilities and deeper integrations with leading physical security partners. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Sign In App has achieved what others have only attempted — the delivery of a complete, AI-enabled Access Intelligence Platform that transforms how organizations optimize their visitor management, access control, workplace security and safety operations," said Scott Meyer, CEO of Sign In App. "Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 validates our strategic vision to define and lead the Access Intelligence category and deliver a smarter, more connected approach to workplace security."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Visitor management has evolved beyond the front desk to a critical part of every organization's core operations, with the industry continuing to grow in response to hybrid cyber/physical threats, increased compliance demands, and ever-growing integration of AI into businesses and organizations. Sign In App has led this evolution with its Access Intelligence Platform, bringing together identity, occupancy, compliance, emergency communications, and access data into a single, integrated system. Businesses, schools, manufacturers, and other organizations use the platform to ensure the right people have access to the right places under the right conditions while delivering a seamless visitor experience and maintaining a complete audit trail for security and compliance.

As organizations continue to rethink workplace security, Sign In App remains committed to advancing the Access Intelligence category through continued innovation, AI-powered capabilities, and an expanding partner ecosystem.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Sign In App

Sign In App, The Access Intelligence Platform™, is the global standard for visitor management and access intelligence. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Backed by PSG Equity since 2021, Sign In App has grown through strategic acquisitions, bringing together expertise in visitor management, compliance, identity verification, workplace management, safeguarding, and scheduling. Former brands including SwipedOn, The Receptionist, ThreatSwitch, Traction Guest, Pronestor, SCR Tracker, and 10to8 are now coming together under Sign In App as one connected platform that helps organizations manage access, reduce risk, and create safer, smarter, and more welcoming experiences.

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinapp.com to learn more.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Sign In App