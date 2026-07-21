Sign In App Partners with Brivo to Deliver Complete Access Intelligence for the Modern Workplace

Strategic integration unifies visitor management and access control into a single, seamless security solution,

eliminating compliance complexity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In App, a global standard for access intelligence, today announced a technology partnership with Brivo, the global leader in cloud-native, AI-powered physical security. The integration delivers end-to-end access intelligence that transforms how organizations manage, monitor and secure their physical spaces.

The partnership brings together Sign In App's intuitive visitor management capabilities with Brivo's unified security platform to create a unified access intelligence ecosystem that gives organizations greater visibility, control and compliance across their facilities. Businesses, schools, manufacturing facilities, and other security teams can manage who enters their premises, when and why - all from one connected platform without the friction of managing multiple disjointed systems. From a unified workflow, administrators can configure access permissions, monitor real-time occupancy, review entry logs, and respond to incidents.

"Partnering with Brivo is a natural evolution of Sign In App, which has built an industry-defining access intelligence platform," said Hadleigh Ford, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Sign In App. "By integrating Brivo's unified security platform that combines video, visitor management, intrusion detection and access control technology, we're delivering a complete view of who is in a building, and a comprehensive set of tools to act on that insight effortlessly."

One of the benefits of the Sign In App and Brivo integration is simplification of daily operations. Security teams, facilities managers and front-of-house staff no longer need to toggle between separate applications or manually reconcile visitor logs with door access records. The combined solution automates the connection between a visitor checking in and the appropriate level of building access being granted - instantly, accurately and with complete audit trail visibility.

Additionally, companies with stringent data protection, health and safety requirements gain a compelling compliance advantage. Sign In App already provides customers with the tools to capture visitor agreements, NDAs, health declarations and emergency evacuation data. Now, with Brivo's access control data integrated, compliance teams gain a single, consolidated record of every individual who has accessed any area of a facility. The integration makes it simpler to demonstrate compliance with ISO 27001, GDPR, and other industry-specific regulations, reducing the administrative burden on compliance and security teams.

"The Brivo-Sign In App integration enables organizations to connect physical access data with visitor intelligence, to make buildings more secure, smarter and more compliant by design," said Jonathan Polon, Vice President of Business Development, Brivo.

The integration is available now for existing customers of both Sign In App and Brivo.

About Sign In App

Sign In App is the global standard for visitor management and access intelligence. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In App combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8), and industry-leading customer service and support (The Receptionist).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinapp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In App