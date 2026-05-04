Sign In App Caps a Transformative Q1 With Major Acquisition, Expanded Integrations and New Customers

Acquisition of The Receptionist, LenelS2 Recertification, ISS global partnership and selection by State of California's PRISM risk pool anchor a quarter defined by momentum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In App, a global standard for access intelligence, today recapped a first quarter defined by strategic investment, deepened enterprise integrations, landmark partnerships, and a firm commitment to providing customers with full-featured, unlimited access to their security and workplace experience solution, at a time when the status quo industry stalwarts are moving in the opposite direction. This momentum underscores how Sign In App's access intelligence solution is leading the evolution of the industry, ensuring that every check-in, booking and interaction delivers more than simple visitor management, but data-driven, intelligent insights in real time. Sign In App enforces policy, strengthens security and delivers a seamless experience at scale.

From the acquisition of The Receptionist and renewal of its LenelS2 OnGuard certification, to selection as the exclusive visitor management provider for California's PRISM risk pool, and a landmark global partnership with ISS - one of the world's largest facility services companies - Q1 2026 demonstrated the compounding strength of Sign In App's multi-year strategy to build a comprehensive solution to manage, secure and understand everyone who enters an organization.

While others are narrowing what customers can access, Sign In App is expanding its platform. Post this

"We are creating a force in the industry that provides an unmatched balance of security and experience," said Scott Meyer, CEO of Sign In App. "While others are narrowing what customers can access and charging more for less, we are expanding our platform, our partnerships and our commitment to giving every customer the full power of what they expected, and more."

With Sign In App's acquisition of The Receptionist, a Denver-based visitor management company serving more than 5,500 customers across 35 countries, the company now serves more than 27,500 customers in over 100 countries, including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications.

"For several years we've been thoughtfully, deliberately building the industry's best AI-first access intelligence system," continued Meyer. "By integrating The Receptionist's service model, we now have a complete and unrivaled solution that is redefining how people enter, move and feel inside modern workplaces, arenas and schools."

As Q1 unfolded, a notable shift occurred across the visitor management industry: some companies began imposing new restrictions, capping visitor volumes, and adding fees for functionality that was previously included. For Sign In App customers, this shift reinforced exactly why they chose a platform built on a different philosophy.

Sign In App's pricing is built around the full platform with core features and compliance tools included. While others are narrowing what customers can access and charging a premium for the privilege, Sign In App continues to deliver more, including unlimited visitor check-ins with no caps, overages or surprises, and hands-on implementation with a dedicated team through scoping, piloting, buy-in and rollout.

"Redefining the categories of visitor management and access intelligence to upend the status quo of disappointing legacy systems has been the goal all along," said Meyer. "That means building the best product and treating customers the way they deserve to be treated, with full access, full support and a platform that keeps getting better. We're not in the business of limiting what our customers can do, instead we're giving them both security and a frictionless, positive experience at every turn."

About Sign In App

Sign In App is the global standard for visitor management and access intelligence. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In App combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8), and industry-leading customer service and support (The Receptionist).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinapp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In App