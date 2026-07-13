Sign In App Unveils Significant Platform Evolution, Delivering Greater Intelligence, Visibility and Control in a Simpler, Faster Experience

The all-new Sign In App experience introduces more than 20 new capabilities marking

the next step in the company's evolution from visitor management software to The

Access Intelligence Platform™

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In App, The Access Intelligence Platform™, today announced the most significant evolution of its platform in the company's history. The all-new experience introduces more than 20 new capabilities designed to transform how organizations optimize visitor management, access control, workplace security and safety operations. The launch marks a category-defining shift from traditional visitor management to access intelligence, giving Sign In App customers greater visibility, automation and control in a faster, more intuitive experience.

Sign In App moves beyond treating visitor management as a simple administrative task, to elevating access intelligence to a core operational capability. With proactive intelligence built into the platform, organizations gain the tools to act on what's happening across their sites in real time.

"This new experience is the result of listening to the people who use the platform every day," said Scott Meyer, CEO, Sign In App. "As organizations grow, managing visitors, employees, locations and devices often becomes more complex. We wanted to do the opposite. By bringing everything together into one connected experience, we've made it easier to stay informed, stay in control and scale with confidence. This is an important step forward in our vision for The Access Intelligence Platform."

Businesses today depend on visitor management, workplace experience and access control systems that have grown more complex with more settings and more administration. Sign In App takes the opposite approach. Key improvements include:

One integrated view - The new Unified Activity View and People Directory bring together live activity, history and people-data across all sites in a single, connected experience, reducing administrative effort and improving decision-making speed.

The new Unified Activity View and People Directory bring together live activity, history and people-data across all sites in a single, connected experience, reducing administrative effort and improving decision-making speed. Simplicity and scale - Field and Message Libraries and AI-powered Translations allow organizations to create or update messages and/or configurations once and deploy them everywhere. What previously required per-site configuration can now be managed centrally, with changes extending consistently across every location.

Field and Message Libraries and AI-powered Translations allow organizations to create or update messages and/or configurations once and deploy them everywhere. What previously required per-site configuration can now be managed centrally, with changes extending consistently across every location. Flexibility built in - With the latest version of the Kiosk (version 5), which features Android support, Remote Device Management, and a fully responsive modern interface including Dark Mode, Sign In App adapts to the way organizations actually operate, without hardware lock-in or device constraints.

With the latest version of the Kiosk (version 5), which features Android support, Remote Device Management, and a fully responsive modern interface including Dark Mode, Sign In App adapts to the way organizations actually operate, without hardware lock-in or device constraints. Advanced visitor preparations - Organizations stay one step ahead with Visitor Pre-Boarding, Safety Quizzes and Assessments and Host Push Notifications which enable compliance and preparation to happen before arrival - not at the front desk - reducing operational risk and removing bottlenecks.

- Organizations stay one step ahead with Visitor Pre-Boarding, Safety Quizzes and Assessments and Host Push Notifications which enable compliance and preparation to happen before arrival - not at the front desk - reducing operational risk and removing bottlenecks. Predictive safety and emergency response - Deliver the right instructions to the right people during critical incidents with configurable emergency messaging, SMS and push notifications. Reach visitors, contractors and staff in real time, helping ensure faster, more coordinated emergency response.

"To have such a level of availability and quality tools at our disposal is fabulous," said Dave Leonard, Strategic IT Director for Watergrove Trust. "The new portal is cleaner to look at, and there's more accessible from each screen... I know that there's nothing out there that is going to be as forward-thinking as Sign In App is. It's a nice feeling to know that you've got the best-in-breed solution."

"Legacy visitor management systems answer one question: who's in the building? Sign In App was built to answer much more," continued Meyer. "Our Access Intelligence Platform helps organizations understand who is entering, whether they should be there, what their presence means, and what should happen next. Every sign-in, booking, and interaction contributes to a unified view that helps organizations operate more securely, efficiently, and proactively. That's what customers have always wanted - the ability to manage visibility, compliance, safety, and operations in one place, without the platform getting in the way."

About Sign In App

Sign In App, The Access Intelligence Platform™, is the global standard for visitor management and access intelligence. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In App combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8), and industry-leading customer service and support (The Receptionist).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinapp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sign In App