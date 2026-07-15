Sign up, sit back, save: Duke Energy Florida program offers bill credits with minimal requirements, little effort needed from customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida's EnergyWise Home program offers up to $141 in annual bill credits for homeowners and renters. Unlike other resources, it has minimal requirements, and little effort is needed from enrolled customers in order to receive the credits. In fact, most customers start saving immediately – without making any changes to their habits or daily routines.

How it works

Customers enroll select appliances. This enables Duke Energy Florida to reduce their run time during periods of high energy demand.

To enroll, click here or call 888.282.9757.



A small device is installed on each appliance – at no charge. They can then be cycled off as needed, starting with water heaters and ending with heating and cooling units, which are rarely impacted.

The vast majority of customers save even if the devices are not activated. As long as they use at least 600 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy per month (typical residential customers use 1,000 kWh), they will get bill credits.

Bill credit breakdown

Heating: $24 annually

Cooling: $45 annually

Pool pump: $30 annually

Water heater: $42 annually

TOTAL: $141 annually

Note: Mobile home residents can receive up to $111 in annual bill credits for enrolling heating, cooling and water heaters.

Our view

"The EnergyWise Home program is one of the easiest ways for our customers to lower their energy bills," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Our team is on standby to help, so please reach out so you can start saving this summer."

More ways to save

Duke Energy Florida encourages customers to take advantage of the many energy efficiency and financial assistance tips, tools and programs available to them. For more information, please visit duke-energy.com/SummerSolutions.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Aly Raschid

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

X: @DE_AlyRaschid

SOURCE Duke Energy