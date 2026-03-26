Signal AI Acquires Memo to Bring First-Ever Real Readership Data into Reputation Intelligence

Signal AI is building the reputation and risk tech modern leaders need to navigate a volatile world

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal AI, a global leader in AI-driven reputation and risk intelligence, announces its acquisition of Memo, the world's first and only platform providing readership data directly from publishers. Memo currently serves the world's leading Fortune 500 customers, including Google, Pepsi, Walmart, Keurig Dr. Pepper, and PayPal.

For too long, PR teams have relied on "vanity metrics" like potential reach, impressions, or AVE to measure the impact of press coverage. Counting mentions alone doesn't cut through the noise; Memo's data reveals exactly how many people are reading about a brand at the article level. Memo customers have called their platform data "the holy grail solution" for measuring true readership.

This acquisition will integrate real readership metrics into Signal AI's reputation and risk intelligence platform and services, giving Chief Communications Officers (CCOs) and reputation management teams a clearer, more holistic view of how their stories actually perform, what's shaping their reputation, and which narratives pose a genuine threat to their brand. This shift will benefit Signal AI's 800+ global customers, who already rely on compliant coverage across traditional media, social, podcasts, and regulatory filings to protect their brand value.

This marks the first time real publisher readership data has been integrated into an AI-powered reputation intelligence platform.

Key strategic benefits of the acquisition include:

Ending an era of vanity metrics: A powerful blend of Signal AI's trusted data—including share of voice, AI entities and topics, sentiment, and salience—with Memo's unique readership data and direct relationships with premier publishers will dramatically improve reputation intelligence.

A powerful blend of Signal AI's trusted data—including share of voice, AI entities and topics, sentiment, and salience—with Memo's unique readership data and direct relationships with premier publishers will dramatically improve reputation intelligence. Impact-based crisis intelligence: Signal AI's monitoring & alerting capabilities will be augmented with Memo's readership data. This enables impact-based alerting, helping teams prioritize genuine reputational threats and avoid wasting precious resources on isolated incidents or short-lived noise.

Signal AI's monitoring & alerting capabilities will be augmented with Memo's readership data. This enables impact-based alerting, helping teams prioritize genuine reputational threats and avoid wasting precious resources on isolated incidents or short-lived noise. C-suite-ready PR measurement: Finally, give PR teams accurate, C-suite-ready metrics for reporting and decision making so they know where to invest or pull back, while proving the true business value of earned media for publishers.

Commenting on the acquisition, David Benigson, CEO & founder of Signal AI, said: "Our core mission at Signal AI is to serve today's modern Communications leaders and help them protect brand value and build trust. The future with Memo means a more powerful way to measure reputation for today's leading organisations, accelerating Signal AI's mission towards helping leaders see clearly, decide confidently, and act boldly."

Eddie Kim, CEO of Memo, said: "Memo already works with many communicators at the world's largest companies because they acutely feel the pain of needing real data in today's world of deafening noise. Integrating Memo data into Signal AI's market-leading platform creates a solution that becomes mission-critical for any communicator who needs to manage their reputation and risk."

About Signal AI

Signal AI is a global leader in AI-driven reputation and risk insights. The company serves 800+ global clients across Fortune 500 companies, ingesting and transforming the world's data across 226 markets and 75 languages to navigate industry trends, manage reputational shifts, and mitigate risks. Learn more at signal-ai.com.

About Memo

Memo was founded in 2018 to give earned media the credit it deserves. Today, it's the only platform that reports unique visitors to earned media coverage at the article-level, direct from publishers. Fortune 50 brands trust Memo to measure real impact, boost strategy, and make data-driven decisions in a crisis. Learn more at memo.co.

SOURCE Signal AI