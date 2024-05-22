Signal Boosters Announces SureCall SpeedLink 5G C-Band Partnership

STAFFORD, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Boosters is excited to announce our enhanced partnership to work with SureCall as a retailer and certified installer for their new SpeedLink 5G C-band enterprise signal booster. SpeedLink is the only C-band signal booster approved by Verizon for use on their 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) network, in addition to being FCC-certified for immediate deployment.

The SureCall SpeedLink fills coverage-gaps, increases network capacity, and delivers ultra-fast data speeds up to 1 Gbps without fiber by extending 5G C-band Verizon signals. The booster deploys quickly making it ideal for offices, government facilities, retail, indoor commercial spaces, education and medical facilities. Signal Boosters looks forward to working with Bolton Install Pros to provide custom 5G solutions.

Bolton Install Pros, the installation arm for Signal Boosters, has been professionally installing cellular signal boosters since 2011. Since then, they have added commercial networking, cellular system designs, public safety, LoRaWan IoT, and portable signal units. Bolton Install Pros installers and the Signal Boosters consultation team are all SureCall certified – allowing us to provide customized solutions to wireless and cellular needs.

"Our team is excited to add the SpeedLink to our installation portfolio. The SpeedLink boosts the wider 3.7-3.98 GHz C-band spectrum, and is one of the best solutions," said Sadruddin Currimbhoy, Signal Boosters CEO.

5G C-band spectrum coverage is rolling out nationwide and is currently available to more than 200 million people in over 350 markets allowing mobile users to stream live video, download movies instantly, video-conference, and take advantage of new gaming and immersive opportunities. This market expansion provides a rapidly growing market for SpeedLink, an enterprise class C-band booster. C-band also supports Voice-over-New-Radio-5G (VoNR-5G) as that network technology rolls out nationwide.

"We're very excited to enhance our partnership with Signal Boosters and the Bolton Install Pros team. Their expertise and knowledge are vital when launching a premier technology product," said Hongtao Zhan, CEO and founder of SureCall. "We are thrilled to announce SpeedLink which adds to our ever-expanding portfolio of FCC-certified 5G signal boosters. As an Authorized Verizon 5G Signal Booster Vendor, we worked closely with Verizon to ensure that the new SpeedLink exceeded all technical standards the carrier required for its network."

