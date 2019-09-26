Signal Energy Creates Subsidiary To Serve The Distributed Generation Energy Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Energy, the Chattanooga-based leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm in the renewable energy industry, has created a new subsidiary called Signal Energy DG to serve the distributed generation energy market.

Distributed generation power is generated by energy sources like solar panels or wind turbines to create electricity near where it will be consumed. This type of energy may be a source of power for commercial and industrial users or aggregated and residential customers. In many cases distributed generation helps users achieve net-zero energy consumption, or to create excess energy to sell back into the larger power grid.

"We are excited to launch Signal Energy DG," said Greg Pawson, President, Signal Energy. "As a leading EPC in the utility-scale solar industry, this move will diversify our business into a market where our core competencies fit extremely well and allow us to offer an additional service to an expanding set of customers."

While Signal Energy has primarily focused on larger utility-scale projects in the past, this move establishes a new market segment in the renewable energy sector. Signal Energy DG has already secured a pipeline of solar projects, many of which start construction this year.

The project pipeline, as well as the staff of approximately 40 professionals, comes through acquisition from Exyte Energy, Inc. the subsidiary of Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries.

"Once we met the team at Exyte Energy, Inc. we knew that they were a great fit for Signal's culture and already embodied our values," said Pawson. "Everyone at Signal is excited to have this great group as part of the Signal team."

Solar Power World has recognized Signal Energy as a leading solar EPC contractor for seven consecutive years. In 2018 the company launched Signal Energy Australia and is currently constructing utility-scale solar and wind projects across the US and Australia.

"The distributed generation market continues to grow and we anticipate that trend will continue," said Pawson. "As companies seek to offset power costs and meet internal renewable energy targets, we expect to see the expansion of projects across the spectrum from traditional utilities to industrial customers. It's a thrilling time to be in the renewable energy industry and Signal Energy DG is in a perfect position to be an industry leader."

About Signal Energy

Signal Energy, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., is a leading full-service design/build contractor providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for utilityscale renewable energy projects. Signal Energy is the renewable energy subsidiary of EMJ Corporation. Signal Energy Australia opened January 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney.

