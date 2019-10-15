Signal Group Announces Managing Director Promotions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Group, a leader in modern public affairs, today announced that several company executives have been promoted to Managing Director. Ted Anderson has been named a Managing Director on Signal's Advocacy team. Michelle Baker and Chelsea Koski have been named Managing Directors on the firm's Communications team. Additionally, Noe Garcia has been named a Managing Director, working on both the firm's Advocacy and Communications teams. Today's promotions illustrate these executives' experience, leadership positions at the firm, and record of providing strategic counsel to Signal's clients as they pursue their policy and communications objectives.

Ted Anderson is a seasoned government relations specialist, focusing on guiding clients in the national security, defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity priorities for a variety of national interagency clients. A retired Army combat arms officer, Ted's service to our Nation spans twenty-three years. Ted spent nineteen years in the field amongst the Army's most elite parachute/airborne units prior to serving in the Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison, Army at the Pentagon, where he developed a deep understanding of the Army's congressional goals and objectives for transformation policy, readiness, worldwide operations, mobilization, and training issues.

Noe Garcia is an experienced advocacy and communications strategist, with more than 22 years of policy, communications, and political expertise. He draws on experience in leadership roles at the U.S. Senate, the White House, and multiple U.S. government agencies in developing issue and advocacy campaigns for a variety of trade associations and corporate clients at Signal. Noe has extensive experience in policy development related to financial services, technology, transportation, immigration, workforce development, and international trade.

"Ted and Noe are great examples of the varied expertise and perspective that Signal represents. Their promotions are well-deserved reflections of the central role they play for both our clients and our entire team," said Charles Cooper, chair of Signal's Advocacy practice. "They are trusted leaders at Signal that are helping shape client solutions and the success of our modern public affairs offering."

Michelle Baker has more than 20 years of healthcare communications and public affairs experience, advising pharmaceutical companies, health systems, nonprofits, and government agencies on communications strategies and campaigns on complex policy, brand, and social issues. At Signal, she helps to forge alliances between nontraditional partners to help address healthcare disparities and engage at-risk patient populations in new ways. Her expertise includes many of today's most pressing health issues, including social determinants of health, cancer, addiction, mental health, cardiovascular disease, maternal, infant and child health, telehealth and medtech.

Chelsea Koski Chelsea Koski is an experienced communicator, leading integrated strategic communications, digital, reputation management, and public affairs programs at Signal. With a focus on highly regulated industries, including healthcare, Chelsea is known for her expert counsel and innovative communications strategies to reach policymakers, influencers, stakeholders and the media to advance public policy goals and brand priorities in Washington and beyond.

"Signal's communications practice is defined by the type of counsel and track record of success that Chelsea and Michelle offer their clients," said Elizabeth Northrup, co-chair of Signal's Communications practice. "They know what brand, issue, and messaging strategies resonate most among today's policymakers and develop programs that impact policy and public thinking in ways that generate results."

Signal Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wiley Rein, LLP, offers world-class counsel in modern public affairs. We deliver strategies and solutions driven by strategic advocacy, communications, and digital programs. Advising clients across the globe, including industry-leading companies, CEOs, governments, and non-profits, Signal offers tailored strategies for solving high-stakes challenges. We are a unique collection of top practitioners from our fields focused on delivering transformative outcomes for our client partners.

