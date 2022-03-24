Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SGHLU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about March 25, 2022, holders of its units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "SGHL" and "SGHLW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "SGHLU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.