Signal Hill Equity Partners Portfolio Companies McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers, and Beam, Longest & Neff Join Egis Group

North American Engineering Companies Join Egis, a Global Consulting, Construction Engineering and Operating Firm

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Signal Hill Equity Partners (Signal Hill) announced today that Signal Hill and the other shareholders of its portfolio company, McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd. (McIntosh Perry), an award-winning Canadian consulting engineering company, entered into an agreement for McIntosh Perry and its subsidiaries (including Beam, Longest & Neff) to join Egis, an international consulting, construction engineering and mobility services based in France. 

McIntosh Perry (CNW Group/Signal Hill Equity Partners Inc.)
"We're very pleased with the level of success achieved by McIntosh Perry and that it can move to the next stage of their growth and thrive on the global stage," said Jamie Johnson, CEO of Signal Hill. "This is a testament to the working relationship Signal Hill built with the management team of McIntosh Perry over the last 15 years. We have worked closely with the management team to develop a strategy that expanded the company from one office with 60 people in Toronto to 800 people in 21 offices across North America. We want to thank all the people at McIntosh Perry in both Canada and the US for their dedication and hard work and wish them the best on this exciting new chapter."

"Signal Hill has helped us grow into the firm we are today", said Gus Sarrouh, CEO of McIntosh Perry. "We're ready to take the next step in our journey and we're very excited to join Egis and become their North American engineering platform. By joining forces, we can help our clients even more by supporting them from idea to design to operation. For our people, this opens a world of possibilities."

Signal Hill is a Canadian-based, mid-market private equity firm that specializes in investing in regulated and essential service businesses. The company's focus is building enduring companies by using long-term capital. Signal Hill is managed by professionals who have completed more than 200 transactions over the last 30 years by investing and growing private companies into exceptional businesses. 

McIntosh Perry, an engineering company based in Canada and with a history stretching back more than five decades, merged with Beam, Longest & Neff (BLN), a third-generation engineering company founded in 1945 and based in Indiana, Indianapolis, in 2021.

AEC Advisors LLC initiated the transaction and served as financial advisor to Signal Hill, McIntosh Perry and BLN.

