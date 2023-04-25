Signal Jammer Market size to grow by USD 983.92 million from 2022 to 2027, Regular investments in military expenses to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the signal jammer market, and it is expected to grow by USD 983.92 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Investment in regular military spending is an emerging trend in the signal jammer market. Jammers have been used as critical devices in various war strategies to jam communications between pilots and base stations or to mislead enemy missiles and military aircraft. For instance, during World War II, radar jammers were invented to jam enemy communications. Hence, many governments improve their defense mechanisms against radar systems. Therefore, such emerging trends are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Signal Jammer Market 2023-2027

Signal Jammer Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our signal jammer market report covers the following areas:

Signal Jammer Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Military And Defense



Home Security

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the military and defense segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. Due to the advances in technology, vendors have been able to provide next-generation signal jammers for military and defense applications. They have the capability to transmit and jam the enemy spectrum with a more powerful device that operates at a wider frequency band. Market vendors increasingly focus on developing and assembling next-generation signal jammer technologies. Vendors partner with OEM experts and distributors that are constantly involved in the production and supply of defense equipment to key customers across the world to gain high penetration and fast assembling.

Signal Jammer Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trend

The increasing reliance of businesses on GPS-based applications is an emerging trend in the global signal jammer market.

Various countries are increasingly dependent on GPS-based global positioning system applications.

Many start-ups, SMEs, and large corporations are developing business models based on GPS. From directing traffic to ordering and tracking online, GPS plays an important role for many businesses.

In military and defense applications, GPS is used to navigate and track warheads and payloads.

Thus, it is important in many projects where the identification of the transportation or the delivery of the item or product must be protected or hidden.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

A major challenge impeding the market growth of signal jammers is blocking the coverage of a desired area by a central server.

Signal jammers are used as radio frequency transmitters by government agencies to intentionally block, jam, or interfere with legitimate communications such as cell phone calls, text messages, GPS systems, and Wi-Fi networks.

Another way to block coverage is to disable cellular coverage from the central network operations center (NOC).

If network coverage on a large scale needs to be blocked, blocking the cellular antennas serving that area is a quick and easy way.

Hence, such factors hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Signal Jammer Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Signal Jammer Market, including some of the vendors such as BAE Systems Plc, Elpro Technologies, Endoacustica Europe S.r.l., HENSOLDT AG, HSS Development, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., KIRINTEC Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MCTECH RF TECHNOLOGIES Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Phantom Technologies Ltd., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SESP Group, SPX Corp., Stratign, Thales Group, and unival group GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Signal Jammer Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers signal jammers such as EC-130H, and EC-37B Compass Call.

Elpro Technologies - The company offers a mobile signal jammer that is used to prevent mobile phones from receiving or transmitting signals with the base stations.

The company offers a mobile signal jammer that is used to prevent mobile phones from receiving or transmitting signals with the base stations. Endoacustica Europe S.r.l. - The company offers signal jammers such as JMLT-WIFI and MJ-2000Plus.

Signal Jammer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist signal jammer market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the signal jammer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the signal jammer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of signal jammer market vendors

Signal Jammer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 983.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Elpro Technologies, Endoacustica Europe S.r.l., HENSOLDT AG, HSS Development, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., KIRINTEC Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MCTECH RF TECHNOLOGIES Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Phantom Technologies Ltd., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SESP Group, SPX Corp., Stratign, Thales Group, and unival group GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports

