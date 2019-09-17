Signal Names Cooper, Northrup, Procter to Chair Firm's Advocacy, Communications Practices

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Group, a leader in modern public affairs, today announced that it has appointed Charles Cooper, Elizabeth Northrup, and John Procter to leadership roles at the firm. Charles Cooper has been named Managing Director and chair of Signal's Advocacy group. Elizabeth Northrup and John Procter have been named Managing Directors and co-chairs of the firm's Communications group.

With combined experience of more than 60 years, Cooper, Northrup, and Procter, will focus on execution of the firm's unique modern public affairs approach to clients' public affairs, brand, and commercial objectives in Washington and around the world.

Rob Bole, will continue to serve as the Managing Director of the digital group and Jessica Rihani will continue to serve as the Chief Operating Officer, where she leads the day to day management of the business and integration of our services.

"Our modern public affairs solution combines advocacy, strategic communications, and digital media to reach the right audience with the right message to achieve meaningful impact for our clients," said Jessica Rihani, Chief Operating Officer.

Since Signal's acquisition by Wiley Rein, LLP in 2014, the combined firms remain the only offering in Washington, DC to bring to market the pairing of advocacy, strategic communications, digital media, litigation, public policy, and regulatory practices in one integrated solution.

"I know that these leaders will continue to drive Signal's modern public affairs solutions that create more value for the clients of both firms through an expanded collaborative network of attorneys, public policy advisors, and strategic communications professionals whose experience and expertise are exponentially more powerful when working collaboratively," said Peter D. Shields , Managing Partner of Wiley Rein.

"We are excited about the changes in our industry and have the team and platform that helps clients elevate their message in Washington and beyond through the media and digital engagement," said Charles Cooper, Managing Director. "Clients are facing real business challenges and need partners in Washington that understand that nexus and provide strategic counsel at the intersection of business and Washington."

"During my time at Signal, I've seen our team's expertise and diverse roster of public affairs and communications clients grow. I'm thrilled to help expand Signal's services and client sectors at this important time in our industry," said Elizabeth Northrup, Managing Director.

"Signal's professionals and unique approach to communications and modern public affairs allow our clients to tackle big challenges and seize even bigger opportunities," said John Procter, Managing Director.

ABOUT Signal Group

Signal Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wiley Rein, LLP, offers world-class counsel in modern public affairs. We deliver strategies and solutions driven by strategic advocacy, communications, and digital programs. Advising clients across the globe, including industry-leading companies, CEOs, governments, and non-profits, Signal offers tailored strategies for solving high-stakes challenges. We are a unique collection of top practitioners from our fields focused on delivering transformative outcomes for our client partners. For more information, please visit www.signaldc.com

SOURCE Signal Group

Related Links

https://signaldc.com

