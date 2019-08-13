Signal Partners Announces Andrew Goodman as Partner to Lead the Boston Office

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Partners, a nationwide search firm serving private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, today announced that Andrew Goodman has joined the firm as Partner to lead the firm's Boston office. This highlights the firm's expansion to focus on and better serve clients on the east coast. In this role, Mr. Goodman will assist investors and their portfolio companies to recruit force-multiplying leadership.

Mr. Goodman brings a unique set of experience as both an operator and a talent advisor. Before joining Signal, he was a senior executive at DEKRA, a $4B global safety services company, where he most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer of the North American business. He also spent four years as the Managing Director & GM of the Asia/Pacific region with P&L responsibility for all operations in China, Singapore, Indonesia and Australia. He began his tenure with DEKRA as Chief Talent Officer where he led a leadership overhaul, recruiting a new Chief Technology Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and various GMs in theaters of operation around the world.

Earlier, Andrew spent almost twenty years building and leading an executive search and talent advisory business, partnering with clients that ranged from emerging growth companies to Fortune 50 corporations.

As an experienced General Manager, Andrew leverages his operating experience on every search, enabling him to calibrate quickly and better serve the investors and portfolio companies with whom he partners. "Andy has grit. He has been on both sides of the table. His experience leading businesses and evaluating talent in high-growth environments affords our clients a truly unique perspective. He has helped financial sponsors as an operator and a service provider, so he gets how important it is to hire the right people up and down the talent stack," said Kit Cooper, Partner at Signal Partners.

Mr. Goodman earned a BS in Economics and Political Science from The University of Vermont and is a passionate fourteen-year rider of The Pan Mass Challenge, which is dedicated to raising money for the Dana Farber Cancer Research Institute.

About Signal Partners:

Signal Partners is a nationwide search firm addressing the talent needs of growth- and private equity-backed companies. The firm drives a custom, high velocity process for C-Level and critical non-executive positions alike. For more information, please visit www.signalpartners.com

