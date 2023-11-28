Signal Relief Launches Innovative Pain Patch

News provided by

Signal Relief

28 Nov, 2023, 10:07 ET

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Relief, an American-based company headquartered in American Fork, Utah with team members in several different states throughout the U.S., recently launched a new pain relief solution called the Signal Relief Pain Patch that transforms the way people can manage pain by providing a natural and effective alternative to traditional pain relief methods.

Inventors of the patch were in the process of developing tiny antennas for the military when they discovered this advanced scientific technology also interacted with the electromagnetic field of the body. They further experimented to see if the body's generated pain messages from an injury or other sources of pain would actually reroute through their patch to reduce the impact of pain and provide relief. When the founders discovered this innovative technology and its ability to reduce the impact of pain without anything going into the body, they knew they had a responsibility to tell the world about it and pledged to use the company's platforms and products purposefully.

The founders further experimented to see if the body's generated pain messages from an injury or other sources of pain would actually reroute through their patch to reduce the impact of pain and provide relief. Clinical testing has shown that the scientific technology in this innovative product has the potential to provide targeted relief, offering numerous benefits to those seeking relief from discomfort. The Signal Relief Patch contains microscopic particles that are arranged in an array and act as an antenna to detect and interrupt signals of pain, rerouting the body's generated pain messages through the patch and reducing the impact of pain while providing relief wherever and whenever needed.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Signal Relief Pain Patch to the world," said Mike Hammond, Founder and Principal of Signal Relief. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a pain management solution that truly makes a difference in people's lives. With its drug-free, non-invasive, and long-lasting benefits, we believe the Signal Relief Pain Patch will revolutionize how individuals approach pain relief."

More information can be found at https://signalrelief.com/blogs/news.

SOURCE Signal Relief

