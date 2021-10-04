Signal Stream Posed to Pioneer Trading Signals Best Practice

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning trading signals provider, Signal Centre power by Acuity, today launches Signal Stream a new intuitive platform to better support traders through the 'noise paralysis' of inaccurate and confused signal reporting.

Signal Centre launches Signal Stream a new intuitive platform to better support traders through the 'noise paralysis' of inaccurate and confused signal reporting. Signal Centre launches Signal Stream a new intuitive platform to better support traders through the 'noise paralysis' of inaccurate and confused signal reporting.

The global pandemic has seen an unprecedented number of new retail clients and retail investors playing the market. According to Charles Schwab 15% of current retail investors began playing the market in 2020 while JMP Securities reported 10 million new clients in 2020 and 7.8 million new retail clients in January and February 2021. This boom has led to a new generation of traders with high expectations for opportunities to 'get rich quick' and as a result more and more unregulated trading 'experts' and 'advisors' promising to deliver guaranteed winning signals have flooded social platforms.

As an FCA approved and regulated firm, Signal Centre, who applies technical analysis to a range of indices, currencies and commodities to empower brokers to access high quality, rich data signal insights, overhauled their platform to maximise the trader's user experience and also their engagement. Signal Centre is leading the way by demonstrating best practice within the industry. In the most recent feedback from Signal Centre clients over 80% of traders preferred to engage and utilise Signal Centre's new dashboard as opposed to another non-FCA regulated competitor. By offering traders a customised and personalised experience they are better positioned to interact and understand the complete picture of signal trading opportunities. From dynamic emails, instant messaging, fast APIs to dedicated MT4/5 plugins and widgets for web, Signal Centre has revolutionised the way in which traders access market insights.

Steve O'Hare MSTA, Director, Signal Centre;

"We've worked intensively alongside some of the best AI and fintech data academics to develop a trading tools platform that cuts through the noise of often misleading trading information straight to the heart of signal reporting. The pandemic and the explosion of cryptocurrencies has had an unprecedented impact on the uptick of new and often inexperienced clients playing the market. As an FCA authorised and regulated company it's our responsibility to ensure we are continuously evolving our service to provide market clarity while applying surgical precision to our technical analysis."15% of current retail investors

Signal Centre's Signal Stream is a tool that unlocks trading tips at all levels from novice to advanced traders through a tiled visual experience giving traders an interactive and intuitive approach. The updated platform includes significant sophisticated AI back-end updates which incorporate the very latest advancements in fintech innovation. All clients are now able to access industry leading sentiment analysis tools, alpha generating alternative data integrations and economic calendars to give greater clarity on the signals and strategy that shape trading ideas.

Expert technical analysis, trading strategy, alternative data sets and investment decision tools are combined all in one view and include new radial gauges to explore sentiment scores and financial events forecasting to better understand market insights based on current and world affairs. Signal Stream is also integrated with the MT4/5 platforms allowing traders to capitalise on its advanced trading and charting features with integrated stock prices especially around futures and options.

Contact:

Meredyth Grant

+4407496725286

[email protected]

SOURCE Acuity Trading