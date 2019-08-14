SignalCraft Technologies SC2250 Extends Frequency Range of Measurement Equipment for Signal Conditioning and Harmonic Measurement Applications up to 18 GHz

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalCraft Technologies (SCT), a leading provider of brilliantly designed RF, microwave, and high-speed digital products, today announced the SC2250, an 18 GHz RF signal conditioning module that extends the frequency range of PXI-based test applications to enable precise harmonics measurements.

The SC2250 signal conditioning module extends the useful range of traditional 6 GHz RF instruments to microwave frequencies up to 18 GHz, providing a cost-effective solution to demanding applications that require higher frequency coverage such as semiconductor design verification and production test.

Precise Harmonic Measurements Support Production Test Demands

New consumer products demand higher performance without sacrificing efficiency or size. As R&D engineers push components to their limits, they find that testing now requires high-frequency harmonic test equipment too expensive for mass production test.

The new SC2250 brings scalable precision to harmonic measurement test in the form of a single-slot module. It provides user-friendly, selectable filtering for signal conditioning applications requiring spurious and harmonic rejection.

Seamless Integration Into Existing Systems

SCT designed the SC2250 to work seamlessly with National Instruments PXI Vector Signal Transceiver (VST) products, but it will also integrate with any benchtop or PXI signal analyzer/generator.

"The NI PXI VST products combine an RF and baseband vector signal analyzer and generator with a user-programmable FPGA and high-speed serial and parallel digital interfaces for real-time signal processing and control," said Bill Reid, Chief Architect at National Instruments. "Now, with the SC2250, VST users can easily extend their frequency coverage to support harmonic measurement capability with a single instrument, rather than invest in a complete system overhaul."

Extended Frequency Measurements Support a Range of Applications

The SC2250 integrates a number of features to ensure accuracy without the need for auxiliary equipment that adds significant complexity to a test bench. The high accuracy and up-/down-conversion capability of the SC2250 can enable applications that benefit from frequency extension in addition to harmonic measurements including:

Benchtop designer verification testing (DVT)

RF design and characterization

Wi-Fi 6 testing with legacy 6 GHz instruments

Intermediate frequency interface measurements for 5G radios

Mission-critical record and playback for aerospace applications

SignalCraft Technologies Supports Design and Test Engineers with Innovative Solutions

The SC2250 adds to a growing line of PXI-based modular instrumentation that extends capabilities and accelerates productivity for precision-critical applications like design verification test and semiconductor production test.

