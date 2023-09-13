Signaling Continued Growth In Multiple Markets, Formcraft Adds Scott Levy As Director of Field Operations

News provided by

Formcraft

13 Sep, 2023, 08:12 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading design-build firm Formcraft has added Scott Levy in the newly created role of Director of Field Operations. With large projects underway in multiple markets, this role represents continued investment to preserve the high quality and service that Formcraft is known for as their operations expand across the country.

Continue Reading
Scott Levy joins Formcraft as Director of Field Operations
Scott Levy joins Formcraft as Director of Field Operations

Levy brings over 30 years of construction project management experience to Formcraft. Some of Levy's most recent projects include the co-branded W-Element Hotel, and The Ludlow at East Market - both in Philadelphia. Levy was also responsible for 10 Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

Clients are the greatest beneficiaries of the new role, which is fundamentally about quality control and maintenance of project timelines. Scott's leadership will bring:

  • A concentrated focus on maintaining schedules and spotting potential opportunities for expedited project delivery
  • An additional senior-level construction professional responsible for client service with an ability to identify and address challenges ahead of time
  • Streamlined permit approvals - Scott's oversight will guarantee that essential permit approvals align with project schedules in order to avoid unexpected delays

Speaking on his new role, Scott Levy remarked, "I'm thrilled to be joining Formcraft during this dynamic period of growth. The firm's ownership-mentality and their commitment to ensuring cost and budget control across projects is extremely motivating. I look forward to exceeding our clients' expectations."

Owen Druckenmiller, CEO of Formcraft, commented on Scott's appointment, "Having Scott on board reaffirms our promise to serve clients as genuine partners. His expertise, combined with our team's capabilities, underscores our unwavering commitment to project excellence and client satisfaction. Scott's role will be instrumental in upholding the standards we've set while pushing them even higher."

About Formcraft:

Formcraft is a premier design-build firm providing clients with innovative, adaptable, and collaborative workspace solutions for Class A office users and life science companies with research lab facilities. Formcraft offers design-led integrated project delivery with workplace strategy, architecture, design, and construction services all under one roof. Formcraft's integrated approach allows the firm to deliver projects 25% faster with 50% less project management burden on clients; 90% of all projects are delivered within 5% of the original budget (beating the industry benchmark by more than 15%).

www.formcraft.com

SOURCE Formcraft

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.