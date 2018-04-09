SignalPath Selects Infor to Infuse Big Data Throughout its Hiring Processes

"As a company that helps our clients utilize research and insights to reach their maximum potential, working with Infor to take a deeper look into our hiring processes using data and analytics was a very natural fit," said Ira Grossman, President & COO, SignalPath. "Infor Talent Science will help us better select high performers who will succeed in a fast growing innovative environment. We also plan to utilize the system to build higher performing teams through customized development planning and team dynamics, and find future leaders through succession planning and career mapping functionality."

SignalPath will have immediate access to the powerful combination of talent science and big data—to help them define success connected to their organization's specific KPIs. Infor Talent Science will create a custom blueprint for each of SignalPath's positions by analyzing characteristics and performance of existing employees. The behavior of current employees is collected when they take the assessment. Then, this behavioral data is analyzed against job related performance data to create a Performance Profile. Performance Profiles become the benchmark of defining success in a given role, providing consistent structure and a common language for evaluating people. Candidates then take the same online assessment as employees to extract Behavioral DNA®-the measurement of 39 behavioral, cognitive, and cultural traits-that is compared to the Performance Profile of any position.

"Hiring the right employees to help a company succeed and grow is a critical activity. Not only does a company need to ensure that a job candidate has the appropriate skills, they also need to ensure that the candidate has the soft skills and behavioral makeup needed to be successful. This is especially important for a rapidly growing business as employees are expected to work beyond their discrete job description and can also have a significant impact on the evolving culture of the organization," Patrick McKittrick, vice president and general manager, Infor Talent Science. "With Infor Talent Science, we are taking the guess work and uncertainty out of the hiring process and providing a hiring manager with deep insights related to a job candidates core behavioral makeup, approach to work, and how they are likely to fit within the team. This information ultimately leads to better hires with lower employee turnover and improved job performance which are key factors in a business' trajectory."

About SignalPath

SignalPath is a healthcare technology and services company focused on improving clinical research by dramatically improving the ease and efficiency of trial execution and management. SignalPath's eResearch platform is designed to streamline the operational workflow of patient and protocol management for sites in order to optimize outcomes, including site operations, finances and start-up. The purpose-built platform is designed to be used at the point of care, enabling clinical research teams to focus on their patients while achieving their research goals. Connectivity across broad research networks allows SignalPath to leverage analytics, insights and tooling to reimagine the execution of clinical trials for sites and partners.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

