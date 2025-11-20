SignalPlus: Enabling Institutional Excellence in Digital Asset Trading

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalPlus, a leading provider of state-of-the-art software and infrastructure solutions for crypto derivatives, has been a preferred technology supporter for various institutional players in making a transformative impact across the digital asset trading space.

Servicing a roster of some of the industry's biggest players, including Cumberland, FalconX, Galaxy, and Goldman Sachs, SignalPlus provides an industry-leading suite of advanced trading tools, risk management systems, and infrastructure tailored for institutional crypto trading. Its solutions help bridge the gap between digital asset access and TradFi integrity, offering seamless integration, robust analytics, and real-time execution capabilities to every user. These relationships underscore SignalPlus's commitment to attaining the highest standards of performance, security, and scalability in crypto derivatives trading.

"We leverage SignalPlus' analytics as we use tools that can help inform us in navigating an emerging and growing asset class," said Max Minton, Head of Digital Assets in Asia Pacific, Goldman Sachs.

"We have partnered with SignalPlus over the past year, and they have been consistently reliable in meeting our requirements, providing a comprehensive suite of tools and analytics that have enabled us to trade and provide liquidity to the markets proficiently.

Personally, I have been impressed with their professionalism and quick turnaround in resolving issues, as part of their relentless quest of upgrading their product. I believe that our partnership will go a long way, and I am excited to see more opportunities to work alongside them as we continue to trade on more venues," said Roman Makarov, Head of Crypto Options Trading, Cumberland DRW.

"SignalPlus has been one of our most trusted partners, providing robust analytics and trading tools that help optimize our trading franchise and risk management workflows. Their institutional-grade platform meets the high standards of our daily operations, and we look forward to their continued contributions to the evolution of crypto infrastructure," said Jason Urban, Global Head of Trading at Galaxy.

"As a global leader in crypto derivatives, FalconX seeks to partner with market-leading innovators like SignalPlus. Their team's deep expertise in traditional finance derivatives is reflected in the robust, reliable technology they've built for the crypto market," said Matt Long, General Manager of APAC, Middle East & Europe at FalconX.

"We are proud to support the world's leading financial institutions as they embrace the future of digital assets. Through our commitment to delivering excellent services, we empower our users to advance into the next chapter of crypto trading. By combining institutional-grade technology with deep expertise in derivatives, SignalPlus has empowered global firms to navigate the complexities of crypto markets with unmatched efficiency and precision. Our mission is to provide the tools they need to thrive in this rapidly evolving market," said Chris Yu, Co-Founder & CEO of SignalPlus.

SignalPlus is committed to delivering resilient, forward-looking infrastructure for crypto derivatives trading while serving as a trusted technology liaison between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. As institutional adoption accelerates, we are proud to help define the standards and solutions that will reliably carry this asset class into the financial mainstream.

About SignalPlus

SignalPlus is a venture-backed technology company building institutional-grade trading software focusing on digital assets. Our flagship crypto trading dashboard offers a full suite of pricing, analytics, and execution algos with multi-vendor and DMA access, perfect for high-touch trading strategies with a zero-cost commitment. Furthermore, a powerful automation suite of pricing and volatility hedging tools is available to jump-start and scale a market-making operation right from its inception. SignalPlus's mission is to democratize crypto trading access for all, offering quality without compromise regardless of your background.

