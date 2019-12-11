Signals Analytics Joins Nielsen Connect Partner Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signals Analytics, the next generation advanced analytics platform that leverages external data to uncover trends and predictive insights, today announced that it has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, the industry's largest open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Available through Nielsen's Global Connect Business, this relationship expands the reach of Signals Analytics' unmatched market insights platform to Nielsen's customers, while also strengthening the company's predictive models and market intelligence.

With the proliferation of data coming from a multitude of sources, companies seek integrated solutions to understand trends, help their business grow, and make predictive decisions that impact their bottom line. Signals Analytics combines principles honed from the military with patent-pending artificial intelligence techniques to harmonize disparate external data sets, extract context and meaningful insights from them, uncover business opportunities and help forecast what consumers will be purchasing in the future. Point-of-sale data from Nielsen Global Connect contributes to the data lake that Signals Analytics manages, providing the ability to quantify growth opportunities in a more precise way.

"Identifying trends and understanding consumer preferences drives the competitive edge that companies need, not only to stay ahead, but to keep their place at the top," said Gil Sadeh, CEO of Signals Analytics. "We have designed the Signals Analytics platform to do just that, combining and contextualizing a wide array of external data sources to separate the signals from the noise and develop a more accurate and complete picture of what is happening in the market. Nielsen Global Connect's data strengthens our ability to derive these powerful insights and to generate accurate and timely predictions."

"We are pleased that Signals Analytics is now part of the Nielsen Connect Partner Network," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Nielsen Connect Partner Network. "Now enhanced by the inclusion of Nielsen data, Signals Analytics' ability to connect multiple external data sources into a single advanced analytics platform will empower and bring value to the mutual companies that we serve. Through our partnership, we are fueling a smarter market."

To further illustrate the power of the combined Signals Analytics and Nielsen offering, both companies will be hosting a joint webinar in early 2020, focused on the use of artificial intelligence to drive CPG product decisioning and the future of analytics. More details are available here.

About Signals Analytics

Signals Analytics is a next generation advanced analytics platform that extracts context from uncorrelated external data sources to uncover trends and predictive insights. The company's 4Cs – connected, continuous, contextual and configurable – are what sets the solution apart from traditional market research approaches and standard data analytics providers. The company serves pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care and food and beverage manufacturers, including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Roche, Mars and others. For more information visit www.signals-analytics.com

