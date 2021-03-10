Signals Analytics Launches AI-Driven Consumer Intelligence Platform for Apparel Brands Seeking a Pandemic Rebound

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Signals Analytics , an AI-powered consumer and market insights platform, added Apparel to its rapidly growing list of industry-specific intelligence offerings. Connecting data from more than 13,000 external sources - including Instagram, Target, Macy's, Walmart, Amazon, Zappos and Nordstrom - the software offers contextualized insights across the consumer, competitive and commerce landscape fueling faster and more successful go-to-market strategies in an industry where the need for speed is greater than ever. Fashion was hit hard in 2020 as the world adapted to shelter-in-place orders and social events were cancelled. Struggling to sell existing inventory, new innovation and product launches from apparel brands drastically declined. Signals Analytics' data shows that the number of new products launched on ecommerce channels declined by 56% year on year, and even as countries begin to reopen, Boston Consulting Group claims industry revenue could still drop by more than one-third in 2021.

Given historically slow product development and go-to-market lifecycles for apparel, sudden changes to market conditions and consumer behavior in the past year have left brands eager to become more agile. Never has the need to understand and predict consumer sentiment, as well as competitor actions, been more important. Signals Analytics' new solution provides a system of insight from which brands can improve decision-making, reduce the time between product development and launch, anticipate trends to improve product design, support M&A decisions and generate effective merchandising and marketing strategies. With use of the platform, brands increase the odds of a successful launch and increased sales in any climate.

"As apparel companies continue to map out future plans, it is critical for them to incorporate a strong data strategy across all areas of the business - from concept to commerce," says Guy Cohen, Chief Product Officer of Signals Analytics. "Fashion has always been regarded as a creative rather than data-driven field, lagging behind in insight-driven decision-making. By layering in advanced analytics and predictive capabilities such as those in Signals Analytics, brands can balance the art with science, using data-driven insights to create product lines that speak to what will actually push consumers to add items to their online carts."

Today's Market Opportunities for Apparel Brands

Signals Analytics' brands execute smarter, faster decisions by connecting consumer and market insights across their go-to-markets. The platform has revealed and identified key apparel trends with high-demand market opportunity:

Activewear will remain a top seller. While new product launches across women's apparel decreased 63% in 2020, activewear proved to be the most discussed style of the year providing opportunity for sportswear brands to capitalize. Additionally, consumer conversations around impact-absorption, fast-dry, and antimicrobial materials grew by 272%, 394%, and 740% respectively, proving consumers want activewear with performance properties.

While new product launches across women's apparel decreased 63% in 2020, activewear proved to be the most discussed style of the year providing opportunity for sportswear brands to capitalize. Additionally, consumer conversations around impact-absorption, fast-dry, and antimicrobial materials grew by 272%, 394%, and 740% respectively, proving consumers want activewear with performance properties. Sustainability will remain a priority for men and women. Pre-pandemic, consumers sought out "fast-fashion" brands, yet Signals Analytics found that consumer discussions around sustainability grew 21% over the last six months. Sustainable materials saw tremendous increases in social discussions too – including bamboo (up 368%), jute (up 2,566%) and lyocell (up 691%) – showing there's an appetite for purchasing these products.

Pre-pandemic, consumers sought out "fast-fashion" brands, yet Signals Analytics found that consumer discussions around sustainability grew 21% over the last six months. Sustainable materials saw tremendous increases in social discussions too – including bamboo (up 368%), jute (up 2,566%) and lyocell (up 691%) – showing there's an appetite for purchasing these products. Men want heels too! Signals Analytics saw high demand for chunky heels, wedge soles, and wingtips in the men's shoe category. Very few men's products possess these attributes currently, indicating a clear white space and opportunity for designers to reconsider gender norms and product features for men.

For more information about the new Apparel Market Overview, visit https://www.signals-analytics.com/apparel-analytics .

About Signals Analytics

Recently acquired by Kenshoo, with next-generation advanced analytics, Signals Analytics powers the future of market intelligence with the scale and speed of AI. The configurable data platform connects and classifies countless rich, external sources into unified contextual data, and augments analytic applications with unparalleled accuracy and scale. Patented machine learning, NLP and data automation technologies leapfrog traditional approaches of data collection and management to help organizations maximize the impact of advanced analytics and harness the power of external data to drive successful business outcomes. Business users, consumer and market insights teams and data & analytics organizations leverage the platform to surface powerful trends and predictive insights and benefit from business-ready applications and integrations of the data into their business intelligence environments. Trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others who experience higher sustainable growth, faster time to insight and other data-driven benefits, Signals Analytics is redefining the world of market intelligence. For more information visit www.signals-analytics.com .

SOURCE Signals Analytics

Related Links

https://www.signals-analytics.com

