Signals Analytics Launches AI-Driven Intelligence Platform for Booming Baby Care Market

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Signals Analytics , an AI-powered consumer and market intelligence platform, is adding Baby Care to its rapidly growing list of industry-specific offerings. Fresh off the heels of its successful Consumer Electronics and Apparel category launches earlier this year, the Baby Care expansion comes as demand for connected, external data and predictive analytics spikes in helping support cross-functional, insight-driven decision making.

Signals Analytics' new Baby Care solution offers a view into cross-market trends as well as category-specific insights for Baby Wipes & Diapers and Baby Personal Care, with a focus on Skin Care, Hair Care, and Body Hygiene - helping brands compete in this crowded sector. Pulling from over 13,000 external data sources -- spanning Instagram, Amazon, Target, and LexisNexis -- the platform will help fuel actionable go-to-market decisions in areas such as product innovation, pipeline prioritization, brand messaging, and marketing execution, to enable brand relevance and category share growth.

Valued at $67 billion globally in 2020, the baby care market is expected to reach $88.7 billion by 2026, in part due to a rise in disposable parental income, older parental ages, and increased consumer awareness of baby hygiene. Historically, the market has been dominated by a few powerplayers, yet smaller, high-growth challenger brands are gaining momentum and market share. Ecommerce availability has leveled the playing field giving newer, more niche baby brands previously untapped exposure. With competition heating up and new products rolling out, it is imperative that brands have insight into what will drive new parents to purchase and understand the concerns they have top of mind.

"We've seen that adult shoppers have become increasingly more conscientious of how many natural and sustainable ingredients and products are being offered across the CPG market, so it's no surprise that parents, like myself, are more aware and engaged with the brands they're purchasing for their infants," says Kate DuBois, General Manager of Market Intelligence at Kenshoo, parent company of Signals Analytics. "As more baby brands saturate the market, success will depend on who can continue to adapt and respond to consumers' ever-changing needs. At Signals Analytics, we enable a new level of customer obsession through our powerful analytics and predictive capabilities - paving the way for brands to thrive by giving the end-user a voice in the product decision-making cycle. "

Today's Market Opportunities for Baby Care Brands

The platform has revealed and identified key baby care trends with high-demand market opportunity:

High-growth, emerging brands are focusing messaging on sustainability. While more established brands most often featured "paraben-free" as a key product attribute, Signals Analytics found that the brands experiencing highest growth in 2020 were claiming features such as "organic," "natural," and "sustainable" in their products.

Consumers want better prints for reusable diapers. The platform found that parents purchasing reusable diapers were interested in the variety of prints and patterns available to them. Fit was a concern for consumers across the board, yet it was more prominent for those buying reusable diapers.

Parents want more flushable wipes! Consumer discussions around using disposable baby wipes have significantly increased; shoppers are complaining about an inability to flush and clogged toilets. The platform sees flushable disposable wipes as an area of increased demand and a white space opportunity.

For more information about the new Baby Care Market Overview, please visit the website here .

About Signals Analytics

Recently acquired by Kenshoo, with next-generation advanced analytics, Signals Analytics powers the future of market intelligence with the scale and speed of AI. The configurable data platform connects and classifies countless rich, external sources into unified contextual data, and augments analytic applications with unparalleled accuracy and scale. Patented machine learning, NLP and data automation technologies leapfrog traditional approaches of data collection and management to help organizations maximize the impact of advanced analytics and harness the power of external data to drive successful business outcomes. Business users, consumer and market insights teams and data & analytics organizations leverage the platform to surface powerful trends and predictive insights and benefit from business-ready applications and integrations of the data into their business intelligence environments. Trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others who experience higher sustainable growth, faster time to insight and other data-driven benefits, Signals Analytics is redefining the world of market intelligence. For more information visit www.signals-analytics.com .

