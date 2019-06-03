Signals Analytics Launches On-demand Analytics Platform Pharma Playbook at BIO 2019

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO 2019 -- Signals Analytics , whose business intelligence platform connects disparate, external data with deep context to help brands better align with evolving trends, announces the launch of Pharma Playbook™ . The latest advance in business-driving, on-demand data analytics from the winner of Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Technology Innovation Award - Data Analytics , Pharma Playbook provides life sciences companies with direct insights, disrupting the industry's current approach to data analytics.

Dr. Shlomi Madar, Vice President, Healthcare Solutions for Signals Analytics, is available throughout the event in the BIO 2019 partnering suite to demonstrate and discuss Pharma Playbook.

"Gaining access to comprehensive, high quality data is a good starting point. However, having to collate, harmonize and analyze the data is proven to be a daunting and, in some case, an impossible task," said Dr. Madar. "Rather than spending precious time connecting and processing data, the Pharma Playbook was designed to help multiple Pharma stakeholders to focus their efforts on interpreting the data, extracting insights, and making evidence-based decisions."

Pharma Playbook from Signals Analytics enables users to:

Uncover competitors' strategies: Identify threats and benchmark your market and pipeline performance

Prioritize your R&D pipeline: Benchmark clinical and preclinical concepts, reducing the opportunity cost of your pipeline to achieve a competitive product when it hits the market

Surface early innovation: Identify early drugs/concepts across categories and therapeutic areas

Identify partnerships and M&A opportunities: Landscape, identify and benchmark potential companies for licensing, partnering and acquisition purposes

Scorecard Analysis: A set of advanced dashboards that offer a one-of-a-kind connectivity between disparate data sources and sophisticated ranking formulas that will allow you to surface unique insights backed by evidence. The output can be used as an end-to-end infographic for a variety of business questions.

Pharma Playbook is rooted in the "battlefield to the board room" technology that has proven to be a game-changer for Signals Analytics' clients. While in a military intelligence unit, Signals Analytics co-founders Gil Sadeh and Kobi Gershoni experienced digital transformation as part of a task force that utilized open source (OSINT, signals (SIGINT) and human (HUMINT) intelligence to enable covert operations. They co-founded Signals Analytics based on the realization that the same concepts, processes and technologies deployed in the battlefield could be utilized to make better business decisions.

The Signals Analytics team developed a solution named Signals Playbook™, an intelligence platform that aids business executives in decision-making. The platform's unique design applies proven military principles of Open Source Intelligence to a range of industries.

About Signals Analytics

Signals Analytics' next-gen, on-demand data platform takes trillions of unstructured and unconnected external data points and turns it into actionable insights for product Innovation, Marketing, and Strategy. Signals Analytics' engines connect disparate data with deep context to help brands better align with evolving trends. The company's clients include Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Roche, Mars and others. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Qumra Capital, Pitango Growth, and TPY Capital, Signals Analytics is redefining market research for the world's leading brands. For more information, visit www.signals-analytics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

