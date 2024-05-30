Signals Are Easy to Optimize with L-com's New Gooseneck Omni Antennas

New Omnidirectional Antennas Cover Frequencies from 27 to 2700 MHz

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has just introduced a new line of gooseneck omni antennas available in a wide range of frequencies and radiation patterns. They are designed for use with unmanned vehicles (drones), video transmission, walkie-talkie communication, manpack radios, surveillance and more.

L-com's new gooseneck omni antennas can be bent and repositioned at any angle.

Gooseneck antennas offer several advantages over traditional fixed-mount antennas. First, they are flexible and versatile. They can be bent and repositioned at any angle, allowing users to optimize signal reception and transmission. Second, they are durable, made from rugged materials such as fiberglass and metal, which gives them resistance to shock, vibration and other environmental hazards. The third advantage of goosenecks is that they are lightweight and compact, making them easy to transport and deploy in the field.

L-com's gooseneck omni antennas cover a wide range of operating frequencies, from 27 to 2700 MHz. The models are offered in single-band or dual-band frequency options. Choose from single bands of 27, 155, 460 or 2450 MHz. Dual-band options are 144/430 or 698-960/1710-2700 MHz.

These omnidirectional antennas offer a low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of 1.5:1. This ensures minimal power loss due to reflection, as well as high efficiency in transfer of power from the transmitter to the antenna.

L-com's new gooseneck antennas have vertical polarization, an impedance of 50 ohms, a maximum input power of 10 watts, and typical gain readings of 3 dBi to 5.5 dBi. Their connectors are the widely popular SMA male or female.

The gooseneck antennas are 12.4 inches long and are protected by a thermoplastic elastomer radome. TPE is known for its flexibility, durability and resistance to environmental factors. The antennas are rated to withstand temperatures from -40°C to +80° C (-40° F to +176 F).

"These innovative gooseneck antennas provide comprehensive frequency coverage and can be easily positioned for superior reception and transmission," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Their sturdy and compact form factor ensures they are field-ready and reliable."

L-com's new gooseneck omni antennas are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE L-com Global Connectivity