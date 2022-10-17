Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Presence of Signals Intelligence in the Public Domain Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global signals intelligence market is expected to grow from $13.65 billion in 2021 to $14.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21%. The signals intelligence market is expected to reach $17.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%.



North America was the largest region in the signals intelligence market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the signals intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing defense budget of major countries across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the signals intelligence market going forward. The protection of a country is viewed as a government responsibility. It encompasses the inhabitants, economy, and institutions of the country. National security is a top concern in many countries around the world, and it necessitates a sizable expenditure to build and maintain.

According to a report published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2021, the total global military spending in 2020 increased by 2.6 % to $1.98 trillion from 2019. Furthermore, the United States, China, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom accounted for 62% of global military expenditure. Therefore, the growing defense budget of major countries drives the market for signals intelligence



The increasing presence of signals intelligence in the public domain has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the signals intelligence market. SIGINT systems are primarily utilized by the government and the defense industry, but they are also being used more often in other fields, such as cyber-surveillance, marine domain awareness, RF spectrum mapping, eavesdropping, jamming, and hijacking of satellite communications. Marine domain awareness, which offers a thorough understanding of every vessel or object in the maritime domain that might influence security, safety, economics, or the environment, is the most well-established commercial SIGINT application.

SIGINT systems are being employed more often for security and protection in a range of sectors. For instance, in January 2019, Energean Israel granted Elbit Systems a $15 million contract to provide a comprehensive solution for the offshore Karish-Tanin gas fields Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platform. The technology package contains a variety of sensors, radars, sonars, a command, and control center, as well as a dedicated sensor suite for interception boats. The security technology can detect and identify both surface and underwater threats, making it easier for security professionals to respond quickly.



In September 2021, Dover Corporation, a UK-based industrial product manufacturer, acquired The Espy Corporation for an undisclosed amount. Espy Corporation will become a part of the Microwave Products Group (MPG) within Dover's Engineered Products segment through this acquisition. This acquisition of Espy positions MPG (Microwave Products Group) to capitalize on long-term growth trends in signal intelligence. The Espy Corporation is a US-based signal intelligence solution company.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Electronic Intelligence (ELINT); Communications Intelligence (COMINT); Foreign Instrumentation Signal Intelligence(FISINT)

2) By Application: Cyber Intelligence; Ground-Based Intelligence; Naval Intelligence; Space Intelligence; Airborne Intelligence



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Characteristics



3. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)



5. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Size And Growth



6. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Segmentation

7. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



9. China Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



10. India Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



11. Japan Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



12. Australia Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



13. Indonesia Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



14. South Korea Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



15. Western Europe Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



16. UK Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



17. Germany Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



18. France Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



19. Eastern Europe Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



20. Russia Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



21. North America Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



22. USA Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



23. South America Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



24. Brazil Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



25. Middle East Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



26. Africa Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



27. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market

29. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

L3Harris

Israel Aerospace Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnx6bd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets