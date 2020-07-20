SignalWire announces launch of SignalWire Work, a next-generation video conferencing application and APIs to challenge Zoom, Meet, Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalWire, Inc., a Sand Hill Road venture-backed cloud communications provider, today announced the launch of SignalWire Work, a unified virtual office tool offering secure, powerful, and customizable video conferencing.

SignalWire Work is a new suite of video products built on SignalWire's groundbreaking elastic cloud communications platform. Based on years of experience developing always-on video conferencing and remote work technology, SignalWire Work delivers all the features of legacy video chat tools, like integrated text chat and screen-sharing, plus a host of innovative features inspired by lessons learned over 15+ years operating as a fully distributed organization. SignalWire Work also includes full customization and application integration by way of SignalWire's advanced real-time APIs.

Funded by visionaries and industry veterans alike, from Storm Ventures and Samsung NEXT to Jerry Yang and Dean Drako, SignalWire already lays claim to the largest open-source communications platform in the world and is the de facto standard for modern communications applications that rely on real-time voice and video. Dialpad, 8x8, Vonage, and even Zoom have leveraged their powerful technology stack. With Work, SignalWire aims to disrupt the real-time communications space by making it possible for enterprises and application developers to access their next-generation technology directly from the source.

"We have a lot of firsthand experience when it comes to video collaboration, the good, the bad, and the ugly," said Anthony Minessale, Co-Founder and CEO of SignalWire. "Replicating the in-person office experience is difficult, and frankly, we wouldn't want to do that anyway. Offices can be distracting, and in many ways remote is better. So, with SignalWire Work, we want to emulate as many of the positive aspects of physical colocation - building camaraderie and solidifying relationships, without being intrusive or distracting."

SignalWire developers are truly the Original Geeks in the real-time video space. Unlike other new entrants, SignalWire develops its entire WebRTC technology stack, which allows for rapid iteration and feature development. This stack, combined with the elastic SignalWire Cloud, offers infinite scalability and powerful integrations with traditional telecommunications, SMS, and SIP.

"These guys putting UIs on frameworks designed for on-premises physical servers cannot scale efficiently in the cloud, and those using a third party with an extremely high cost of goods end up passing those costs onto customers. Either way, they are technically handcuffed in terms of offering any real innovation," said Sean Heiney, Co-Founder and COO of SignalWire. "There's been a lot of noise from posers in the space, but we're the real deal. We're unique in that we make the full stack, and we're experts in remote working. We use SignalWire Work to do our jobs, and we've done that since inception. It's born from standards with functionality, portability and security in mind."

SignalWire has Zoom and other incumbents, as well as the new entrants with borrowed tech, in its sights. SignalWire Work delivers a premium remote communications experience with privacy and data integrity at the forefront of platform design. Browser-based, with nothing to install, SignalWire Work offers high-fidelity voice and up to 4k video, and allows for over 100 simultaneous streams. Advanced machine learning is used to remove background noise, and network conditions are monitored to dynamically optimize bandwidth. Fully integrated with the SignalWire Cloud communications platform, SignalWire Work users can set text notifications, bring in SIP devices, or set up automatic phone calls based on conference room activity. Learn more about SignalWire Work's unique features and pricing here .

Ideal for remote teams, SignalWire Work allows users to create "rooms" that can be devoted to specific departments, projects, or topics. These rooms are shared easily, but are protected by secure authentication methods, advanced encryption, and privacy controls. Users can enter a virtual office and travel between rooms without disconnecting from any device. They can see a video preview of other active rooms and travel between them as easily as they walk down the hall of a physical office. SignalWire Work also offers ad hoc "calls" between two or more users for private, secure video communications.

"Our mission has always been to democratize this kind of technology, which is why we're offering disruptive pricing," said Minessale. "If years of open-source has taught us one thing, it's that a large community can innovate faster than any single organization, and that's what's needed most right now - experimentation and fast iteration to discover better ways for us all to make the new world we live in function smoothly. This is just the beginning."

Non-comprehensive list of initial SignalWire Work features:

"Warm" user-to-user experience

Always on video rooms

Room navigator

Lobby

Video up to 1080p at 60fps

Secure and encrypted

High Definition Audio

Basic text chat

Made in the USA , private data never stored or shared

, private data never stored or shared Ad-hoc video conferences for meetings that start and end

Simple link-based joining

Screen Sharing

Moderator controls

Video sharing

Text-to-speech

SIP audio and video integration

Clipeze

Privacy features and social office features

Video frosting/window frosting

Do not disturb

Knocking

Whispering

Public announcements

Up to 50 people simultaneously in any room

Local phone number for every room

Support for SnapChat filter engine (backgrounds, user generated content)

Watch Party mode

Browser based interface

Secure

Nothing to install on desktop or mobile devices

All the features of basic

Meeting transcriptions

Meeting recordings

Up to 100 users in an single room

Outbound calling

AI-based noise cancelling and background noise mitigation

Background/noise removal

Voice driven room attendant (Franklin)

Multiple video sources simultaneously from single user

Live Broadcasting

YouTube Live, Facebook Live integration

4K Video

Video 1:1 End to End Encryption (beta)

API access

SIP audio and video integration

Slack integration

Brandable

About SignalWire

SignalWire is a future-facing telecommunications company focused on democratizing its best-in-class technology by combining the power of programmable cloud communications with elegance and ease-of-use. For more information, visit signalwire.com .

