SignalWire Appoints New Vice President of Global Sales

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalWire, Inc., the Original Geeks of software-defined telecom and creators of a revolutionary cloud communications platform, today announced that it has appointed Nigel Thomas as the company's new Vice President of Global Sales. Thomas, a veteran of the open-source community, brings more than twenty years of experience in global sales and business development to this role in which he will drive new client acquisitions.

Prior to SignalWire, Thomas spent nearly five years at open-source pioneer RedHat as the Director of Storage Sales for North America, contributing to the company's growth and successful $34 billion acquisition by IBM. During his time at RedHat, Thomas was responsible for all storage sales within North America, building a commercialized open source sales operation and helping to drive growth at various Fortune 1000 accounts across numerous industries.

"Nigel brings a wealth of open-source experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and he will help elevate our sales efforts to new heights," said Anthony Minessale, CEO of SignalWire. "Nigel's open source background and experience will be a valuable asset to our company as we accelerate market growth and empower clients to build innovative voice, messaging, and video solutions using the most advanced programmable communications platform in the world."

SignalWire enables developers to quickly and easily create advanced communications applications and products via its two key products in the market: SignalWire STACK and SignalWire CLOUD . SignalWire STACK is an enterprise-grade release of SignalWire's open source technology, FreeSWITCH, and is the only commercially supported version of the world's most powerful and widely deployed open source communications platform. SignalWire CLOUD is a new platform for building advanced communications products, applications, and enterprise infrastructure. Built on proven and powerful FreeSWITCH technology, it allows customers to take advantage of the most feature-rich and widely deployed platform available with simple-to-use and disruptively priced APIs.

"I am thrilled to join SignalWire, a company that is founded by the true pioneers of programmable communications and is a clear leader of the open-source community," said Thomas. "I am looking forward to growing our client-centric sales team and successfully guiding our customers as they develop the next generation of communications apps and products."

