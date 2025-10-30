Signant Health Appoints Internationally Recognized Cognitive Assessment Expert John Harrison to Further Advance Innovation in CNS Clinical Trials

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the appointment of John Harrison as Clinical Vice President. As drug developers face growing demand for sophisticated cognitive endpoints in Alzheimer's disease and dementia trials, John's 25+ years of expertise in helping sponsors integrate cognitive testing into drug development programs further strengthens Signant's clinically driven solutions for complex neuroscience studies.

John Harrison, PhD, Clinical Vice President, Signant Health

"The field of neuroscience clinical research is experiencing unprecedented innovation, particularly in early Alzheimer's disease where precise cognitive assessment is critical to demonstrating drug efficacy," said John Harrison. "I'm excited to join Signant at this pivotal time and work alongside the team to advance how we measure and interpret cognitive outcomes in CNS trials. Signant's commitment to scientific rigor and its deep therapeutic expertise make it the ideal partner for sponsors developing the next generation of neurological treatments."

John will work closely with Signant's David Miller, a renowned expert in Alzheimer's and other dementias and co-author of the ADAS-Cog scoring manual, to strengthen the company's cognitive assessment capabilities. His role will focus on driving innovation in clinical outcome assessments for CNS trials, with particular emphasis on Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and complex neurological conditions where cognitive endpoints play a central role in regulatory decision-making.

John brings extensive experience partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to design and implement cognitive testing strategies in clinical trials. He holds dual academic appointments at Amsterdam UMC in the Netherlands and King's College London in the United Kingdom, where his research focuses on optimizing cognitive assessment methodologies for drug development. His deep understanding of both the scientific and operational challenges in neuroscience trials will directly benefit Signant's customers as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory requirements for cognitive endpoints.

"John's appointment reinforces our commitment to advancing clinical trial science in one of the most challenging and important therapeutic areas," commented Dawie Wessels, Signant's Chief Medical Officer. "His scientific expertise and practical experience working with sponsors on cognitive assessment strategies will enhance our ability to deliver solutions that capture the high-quality evidence needed for regulatory submissions in Alzheimer's and CNS drug development. This is exactly the kind of specialized knowledge our customers need as they work to bring innovative treatments to patients with neurological conditions."

