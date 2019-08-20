Signant Health Appoints Todd Everhart as Clinical Vice President to Accelerate Intelligent eCOA and Predictive Data Analytics in Medical Clinical Research

As a technology company, Signant is unique in its commitment to data quality, consistency and integrity due to its internal team of renowned scientists, experienced clinicians and analytics experts. Signant provides customers with an extra layer of confidence through proactive and near real-time monitoring and assessments of incoming clinical data. With its eCOA and Endpoint Quality solutions, Signant identifies risks and provides actionable remediation recommendations where appropriate to avoid and correct potential issues before they become threats that can negatively impact the trial.

Dr. Everhart is Board-certified in Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians with over 23 years of experience in the practice of medicine and over 12 years of experience in clinical development. Prior to joining Signant, Dr. Everhart held positions of Vice President, Medical Affairs and Vice President, Medical Informatics at Chiltern and Covance, and most recently consulted independently in the areas of Medical Monitoring, Medical Data Review, and Physician Adoption of Technology. He has worked in all phases of clinical development in numerous therapeutic areas including Allergy & Immunology, Cardiovascular, Hematology & Oncology, Infectious Disease & HIV, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, Respiratory, and Rheumatology. With Signant Health, Dr. Everhart will help accelerate the application of Signant's intelligent eCOA, rater training, predictive analytics and other data quality monitoring products outside of CNS disorders.

Speaking on this appointment, Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health, said, "Biopharmaceutical sponsors' focus on complex indications continues to accelerate challenges with speed, quality and risk, as they work designing studies that result in breakthrough therapies. Signant recognizes that deep expertise and innovative technology can combine to ensure constant monitoring, real-time feedback and oversight that promote confidence and quality in this increasingly complex environment. We believe that bringing outstanding technical and clinical minds together creates expertise to design and deploy proven methodologies, while innovating in differentiated technologies like intelligent eCOA, evaluating data quality and consistency as it is generated. Dr. Everhart, as one of those outstanding, proven experts will be a great asset to Signant's award-winning clinical teams and to our work to leading the market in predictive, intelligent analytics."

Dr. Daniel adds, "Medical clinical trials, like CNS trials, require modulation of placebo response and precision in examination and measurement skills in order to succeed. Dr. Everhart will apply to internal medicine clinical trials many of the rater calibration, data analytic and intelligent eCOA techniques that have positively impacted CNS trials. Dr. Everhart will promote a collaborative, risk-based approach to improve data quality."

Dr. Everhart concludes, "I am proud to bring my expertise to Signant's established Science and Medicine Team, working alongside innovators in their fields. Signant's ground-breaking solutions provide unique advancements in eClinRO services and the collection of precise, reliable assessments across multi-site and global development programs. The challenge to me is to expand our portfolio of rater training, data quality monitoring, and data quality analytics across a wide range of therapeutic areas beyond Neurology and Psychiatry which will allow new medicines and therapies to be introduced to the market with more confidence and quality. I am excited to rise to this challenge within such an experienced team."

Signant is a global technology company that accelerates clinical research and improves the experience of patients accessing potentially life-changing therapies. Its solutions, combined with deep scientific and clinical insight, link engaged patients to researchers, provide faster, more reliable decision making, and help provide longer, healthier and more productive lives for families and communities around the globe.

To learn more about Signant Health and the most comprehensive patient-technology suite for eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supply Management, and Endpoint Quality solutions, visit www.signanthealth.com.

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

Contact: media@signanthealth.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/signant-health/

https://www.facebook.com/signanthealth/

https://twitter.com/signanthealth

SOURCE Signant Health