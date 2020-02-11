Signant Health Hosts Keynote Panel on eConsent and Patient Engagement, Discusses Sensors and Wearables, and Presents Findings on the Impact of Data at SCOPE 2020
Subject matter experts, technologists, scientists and executives to advance patient-centric conversations with innovative clinical operations leaders from global pharmaceutical companies
Feb 11, 2020, 09:00 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCOPE Summit for Clinical Operations Executives annually convenes innovative thought leaders from across the life sciences industry to share ideas, challenges and best practices that will help drive change and improve patient centricity throughout the coming year and beyond. Subject matter experts from Signant Health will host and participate in key discussions on the importance of eConsent and patient engagement, the impact of data analytics on endpoint quality, and how to integrate sensors and wearables into eCOA trials as part of the patient journey through clinical research.
Join the conversation at SCOPE with these engaging sessions:
- Keynote Panel - Taking the Plunge: Why Now is the Time to Invest in eConsent and Patient Engagement
Moderated by Bill Byrom, MD | VP, Product Strategy and Innovation
Featuring panellists Michelle Shogren (Bayer Pharmaceuticals), Hassan Kadhim (Bristol Myers-Squibb), Kelly McKee (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) and Gretchen Goller (ICON plc)
Tuesday, February 18 at 5:05pm
- Mobile Sensors in Clinical Trials and Evidentiary Considerations for Electronic Submissions
Presented by Dr. Byrom
Wednesday, February 19 at 10:55am
- Using Advanced Risk-Based Monitoring Models to Improve Endpoint Quality
Presented by Todd Everhart, MD | Clinical Vice President, Internal Medicine
Wednesday, February 19 at 12:50pm
- Navigating the Patient Journey: A Responsibility All Technology Providers Share
Presented by Mike Nolte | CEO
Thursday, February 20 at 7:45am
- Novel Digital Endpoints in Clinical Research: Technology, Infrastructure, Relationship with Technology Providers
Moderated by Michelle Crouthamel (AbbVie)
Featuring panellists Mike Nolte, Jeremy Wyatt (Actigraph), Jennifer Goldsack (DiMe) and Sina Djali (Johnson & Johnson)
Thursday, February 20 at 11:45am
- Enable Empowered Patients in Clinical Trials by Integrating the Patient's Voice, Health Literacy and Cultural Sensitivity
Sessions chaired by Chris Crucitti | Chief Commercial Officer
Thursday, February 20 at 4:10pm
Visitors to the Signant Health exhibit booth will have the opportunity to meet with subject matter experts, technologists and scientists and go hands-on with the latest patient-centric technologies including eCOA, sensors and wearables, eConsent, patient engagement, IRT and more.
Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health said, "Many of our partners and colleagues see opportunities to transform clinical research through the eyes of the patient. For us, this is deeply personal, and the beauty of SCOPE is that it brings together all of the people who are in the position – and who have the passion – to make that change a reality. SCOPE is a unique gathering because it links great leaders to great thinking that spans the tactical and strategic. We are proud to get the opportunity to collaborate and share with partners and colleagues across so many critical themes and challenges within clinical research."
To learn more about Signant Health visit https://signanthealth.com/.
About Signant Health
The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.
CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.
Contact: media@signanthealth.com,
https://www.linkedin.com/company/signant-health/
https://www.facebook.com/signanthealth/
https://twitter.com/signanthealth
SOURCE Signant Health
Share this article