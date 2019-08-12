Signant Health Launches Partner Program to Team with Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) Committed to Improving Clinical Trials with Patient-Centric Technology

PHILADELPHIA, August 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health (signanthealth.com), a leading provider of technology for clinical research, today launches the Signant Health Partner Program, a significant investment the company is making to enable clinical research organizations (CROs) to better serve sponsors in the areas of Patient Data, Patient Experience, Clinical Supplies, and Endpoint Quality Solutions. By becoming a Signant Partner, CROs will benefit from new commercial and operational advantages that only come with membership.

Chris Crucitti, Chief Commercial Officer of Signant Health explains: "This program puts in place the infrastructure needed to ensure the success of our CRO partners across Signant's solution portfolio. We will remain ever committed to the traditional support of our partners via protocol design and optimization, eCOA data collection, data quality oversight, patient engagement, eConsent and clinical supply management. However, the needs and challenges of CROs are more complex and expansive today than ever before, just as they are for the sponsors we jointly support. The time is right for us to make a landmark investment in our partners so that together we can more powerfully impact data quality and clinical trial execution. When our partners succeed, clinical research succeeds."

With approximately 50 percent of clinical research activities being outsourced by pharmaceutical companies to CROs that offer full services across the entire drug development process, there is both a growing need for CROs to deliver technology in support of services and an increasing demand to leverage technology to differentiate those services. This Partner Program is designed to extend Signant's 20 years of experience—in clinical and scientific practices, operations, and global requirements—to its partners, allowing CROs to deliver the highest quality endpoint data across its solutions.

As a Signant partner, CROs will gain commercial and operational advantages including exclusive commercial terms, business development support, joint marketing, clinical & scientific expertise, product training and dedicated resources for governance.

To learn more about the Signant Health Partner Program visit signanthealth.com/partners

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

Contact: media@signanthealth.com , +1-267-498-2350

https://www.linkedin.com/company/signant-health/

https://www.facebook.com/signanthealth/

https://twitter.com/signanthealth

SOURCE Signant Health