Signant Launches Major Telemedicine Platform Innovations to Optimize Remote and Decentralized Clinical Trial Operations

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, recently released significant updates to its telemedicine platform, Signant SmartSignals Telemedicine. Numerous functionality enhancements, as well as security- and compliance-focused innovations, ensure the platform meets evolving customer and industry needs while supporting ever-changing global regulatory requirements.

Among the recently released features, new and optimized recording functionality enables site staff to record audio and video for all visit and appointment types. These flexible recording capabilities can be applied to patient prescreening interviews to support the recruiting process, virtual study visits and assessments between patients and study staff, and eConsent-related interactions.

In addition, new privacy, security, and compliance enhancements ensure Signant SmartSignals Telemedicine continues to maintain full compliance with regulatory requirements such as 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC2, and GDPR. Examples of these improvements include facial obscuring and background blurring options during video visits to increase privacy, stringent limitations on access to recordings, and a platform colocation instance to ensure data are hosted geographically appropriately.

To provide enhanced GCP and protocol transparency, the platform has always offered robust visit documentation capabilities. Now, Signant SmartSignals Telemedicine release 6.0 provides expanded abilities to include visit-specific checklists and patient-facing forms for greater flexibility and configurability. Reporting dashboards enable site staff to filter, view, and easily track form completion statuses, and automated notifications can drive completion adherence.

"Release 6.0 includes important strategic updates that continue to position Signant SmartSignals Telemedicine as a leading platform for video-enabled engagement between sites and patients, specifically adapted for use in clinical trials," explained Andrew Walker, director of product management for Signant SmartSignals Telemedicine. "Our telemedicine platform has always offered compliant, comprehensive functionality tailored specifically for the unique challenges of clinical research. With these latest enhancements and investments, we are well positioned to address the increasingly decentralized clinical research landscape." He added, "Now, customers have even greater choices and control when it comes to conducting clinical trial activities remotely."

Signant SmartSignals Telemedicine 6.0 release is available now, along with redesigned patient mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

