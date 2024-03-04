SignaPay adds David Leppek as Chief Technology Officer

IRVING, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SignaPay, a leader in the payments processing industry, announces the addition of David Leppek as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Leppek will manage all information technology functions for the organization, including developing and improving SignaPay's proprietary gateway, risk management, and CRM platforms.

"I am delighted to join SignaPay and contribute during such an exciting time of growth and transformation for the company," said Leppek. "SignaPay is a trusted industry leader with a proven track record of delivering innovative payment solutions to merchants and their partners throughout the United States. "Together, we will continue to drive growth and solidify SignaPay's position in the payments industry."

Mr. Leppek is a nationally recognized and respected payments consultant with a distinguished two-decade career in the payments industry. Most recently, Leppek was the Founder and President of Pace Software and, before that position, President of Transaction Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the SignaPay executive leadership team," said John Martillo, CEO of SignaPay. "His stellar reputation in the payments space and extensive experience leading technology teams will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and provide best-of-class solutions to all we serve. We look forward to his contributions as we continue our extraordinary growth," Martillo continued.

Mr. Leppek completed his undergraduate degree in Computer Science Engineering at Arizona State University and holds his MBA. He is active in charitable causes throughout the country and plans on relocating to the Dallas Metroplex with his wife and family.

About SignaPay Ltd.: SignaPay, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, offers a complete suite of processing solutions, including credit and debit card processing, dual pricing programs, gateway integration, fraud prevention as well as equipment, including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay is dedicated to its partners, merchants, community, and employees and continually seeks ways to further those relationships through innovation and relationship building. Visit www.signapay.com for further information or call 800-944-1399 for more information.

Contact:

SignaPay Corporate Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SignaPay