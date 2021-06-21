SignaPay Announces Rebrand

SignaPay celebrates 15 years with a fresh new rebrand. Tweet this

As part of the rebranding, SignaPay also will introduce a new visual identity, including an evolved logo, digitally friendly colors and tone and improved customer centric website.

"Our company's evolution continues," said John Martillo, SignaPay's CEO and Founder. "Our goal of delivering exceptional service to those we serve and helping them succeed financially remains central to everything we do. The rebrand is not just cosmetic, it speaks to our forward-facing philosophy and blends our PayLo brand with our SignaPay identity.

In addition to SignaPay's own brand identity, they also provide a suite of marketing solutions to their 700+ nationwide ISO offices. This includes brochures, websites, email templates, QR guides, videos and much more.

"Our job is to make business easier for our Partners". Says Director of Marketing Robyn Roberts. "This means not only having dedicated merchant and sales support but giving them customized plug-and-play marketing that attracts new merchants to their businesses."

Visit www.signapay.com to explore the new website, brand, and office.

About SignaPay:

Founded in Irving Texas in 2007, SignaPay™ offers a complete suite of payment solutions for merchants including credit and debit card processing, payment gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay™ is dedicated to their partners and merchants and is committed to forging strong client relationships by providing best in class services and solutions. The success of our merchants and partners defines our own success. At SignaPay, we focus on one thing: Empowering people through payments.

Media Contact:

Robyn Roberts

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

800.944.1339

SOURCE SignaPay LTD.