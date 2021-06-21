SignaPay Announces Rebrand
The new brand reinforces the company's commitment to empowering others through payments and serves as an opportunity to remain unique in the marketplace.
Jun 21, 2021, 08:00 ET
DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SignaPay, creator of the industry's premier merchant processing solution PayLo, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and in celebration of its 15th year anniversary.
The new SignaPay logo is an evolution of the company's previous logo, with a look and feel that embodies SignaPay's tireless determination to provide innovative solutions and superior service to those they serve. The new typeface and bold, vibrant colors reflect the company's approach to their culture: energetic, innovative, and fun!
As part of the rebranding, SignaPay also will introduce a new visual identity, including an evolved logo, digitally friendly colors and tone and improved customer centric website.
"Our company's evolution continues," said John Martillo, SignaPay's CEO and Founder. "Our goal of delivering exceptional service to those we serve and helping them succeed financially remains central to everything we do. The rebrand is not just cosmetic, it speaks to our forward-facing philosophy and blends our PayLo brand with our SignaPay identity.
In addition to SignaPay's own brand identity, they also provide a suite of marketing solutions to their 700+ nationwide ISO offices. This includes brochures, websites, email templates, QR guides, videos and much more.
"Our job is to make business easier for our Partners". Says Director of Marketing Robyn Roberts. "This means not only having dedicated merchant and sales support but giving them customized plug-and-play marketing that attracts new merchants to their businesses."
Visit www.signapay.com to explore the new website, brand, and office.
About SignaPay:
Founded in Irving Texas in 2007, SignaPay™ offers a complete suite of payment solutions for merchants including credit and debit card processing, payment gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay™ is dedicated to their partners and merchants and is committed to forging strong client relationships by providing best in class services and solutions. The success of our merchants and partners defines our own success. At SignaPay, we focus on one thing: Empowering people through payments.
