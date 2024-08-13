SignaPay Celebrates Fourth Appearance on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SignaPay, a premier provider of innovative payment solutions, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024. Ranked at #4473 overall, #181 in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, #260 in Financial Services, and #423 in Texas, this marks SignaPay's fourth appearance on the esteemed list, underscoring its sustained growth and industry leadership.

Remarkable Growth and Industry Recognition

The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. SignaPay's consistent presence on this list highlights its robust growth trajectory and its commitment to delivering superior payment solutions. The company's impressive rankings in the Financial Services sector and the Dallas-Fort Worth region further reinforce its status as a leading player in the industry.

A Legacy of Excellence

SignaPay's repeated recognition by Inc. Magazine is a testament to its unwavering dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. In addition to its multiple appearances on the Inc. 5000 list, SignaPay is also a proud member of the Inc. Regionals Southwest, celebrating regional growth and impact.

Innovative Solutions Driving Success

SignaPay continues to lead the market with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive customer support. The recent hiring of David Leppek as Chief Technology Officer marks a significant milestone. Leppek's vision of leveraging new technologies to advance the industry sets the stage for continued innovation and growth.

Empowering Partners for Success

At the heart of SignaPay's achievements is a steadfast commitment to its partners. By providing unparalleled support, innovative tools, and tailored training programs, SignaPay ensures that its ISO and Agent Partners have everything they need to succeed. The company's proactive approach to partnership has fostered a collaborative environment where mutual growth and success are paramount.

Leadership Reflections on Success

John Martillo, CEO and Founder of SignaPay expressed his pride in the company's achievements: "I am incredibly proud of our team and the continuous growth we have achieved. Making the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation."

Matt Nern, Managing Partner and Vice President of Sales & Marketing, attributed SignaPay's success to its partners: "Our success is directly linked to the dedication of our ISO and Agent Partners. We remain committed to serving them with the best tools, support, and opportunities to thrive in this competitive industry."

Brian McNatt, Managing Partner and Vice President of Finance, highlighted the company's financial performance: "Our financial performance continues to exceed our expectations. The key driver of our success is our involvement in the everyday minutiae that many overlook, ensuring that we stay ahead of the curve and deliver outstanding results."

About SignaPay

SignaPay provides innovative payment solutions and exceptional customer service. By leveraging advanced technology and a deep understanding of the payment processing industry, SignaPay helps merchants and partners navigate the complexities of transactions, ensuring seamless and efficient operations.

For more information about SignaPay and its services, please visit www.signapay.com.

