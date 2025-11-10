SignaPay Expands ISO Program Ahead of 2026 -- Opening Doors for New Partners Seeking a True Growth Partnership

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While many large processors spent 2025 introducing new fees and restrictive policies, SignaPay quietly focused on strengthening and expanding its ISO Partner Program. After a year of investment and refinement, the company has rolled out an enhanced suite of ISO offerings and is now accepting new ISO applications for 2026.

As processors across the industry struggle to maintain trust with independent sales offices (ISOs), SignaPay is doubling down on transparency, flexibility, and growth support—proving that strong partnerships still exist in merchant services.

An Industry in Need of Change

Earlier this year, one major processor announced a so-called "security fee," which rose from $285 to $399, then briefly to $499 before being retracted amid backlash. These "junk fees" have become all too common, eroding ISO profitability and merchant trust. At the same time, ISOs have expressed growing frustration with industry giants over slow or inconsistent support, opaque residual reporting and payout delays, rigid underwriting, forced pricing changes without notice, limited product innovation, and a lack of marketing or training assistance.

SignaPay's approach couldn't be more different.

Built for ISOs — Proven, Then Expanded

"We've never lost sight of what ISOs actually need to succeed: control, clarity, and consistency," said Matt Nern, Executive Vice President at SignaPay. "While others were rolling out new fees, we were investing in better programs, stronger technology, and smarter training. Now, we're ready to open the door wider than ever in 2026."

For nearly two decades, SignaPay has offered:

Residual splits up to 90%

Dedicated partner representatives who answer the phone and get deals done

Flexible payouts, loans, and portfolio buyouts to help partners scale

Multiple bank partnerships—now expanded to support more verticals, including CBD, firearms, and credit repair

A Major Leap Forward: Proprietary CRM and Payment Gateway

At the heart of SignaPay's new expansion is its proprietary CRM and payment gateway, marking a shift away from third-party platforms. This gives the company full control over account management, faster innovation cycles, and greater flexibility to build tools around real ISO and merchant needs.

Key features include integration with CLEAR, the identity verification leader best known for airport screening, to simplify onboarding using driver's license authentication and secure, real-time document capture. The system also supports digital signatures, automated underwriting for near-instant approvals, and AI-driven tools that enhance data accuracy and support response times.

This same infrastructure powers SignaPay's new gateway—a central hub for fast, reliable, and scalable transaction routing. Certification is already underway for card-not-present transactions, with expansion planned in 2026 to include card-present and EMV certifications, batch settlement, and ACH processing.

These capabilities will put SignaPay directly in the flow of funds, enabling real-time reporting instead of delayed batch summaries. The result: improved risk management, streamlined operations, and greater transparency for ISOs and merchants alike.

Expanded Integrated Payment Stack Built for Dual Pricing

SignaPay has long been a pioneer in Dual Pricing with its PayLo product, offering integrated payment stack solutions such as SwipeSimple, Valor, Dejavoo, Clover, Pax, iPOS, and major eCommerce gateways.

Throughout 2025, SignaPay enhanced the PayLo platform to support a wider range of devices and systems, giving ISOs and merchants more flexibility in how they deploy and manage the solution. Among the latest innovations is Bodega AI POS, an AI-powered, multilingual system designed for small retailers and convenience stores. Additional enhancements include deeper integrations for eCommerce, invoicing, and mobile payments.

"PayLo remains one of the most effective and trusted tools for ISOs nationwide," said Victor Garcia Pineda, Director of Product at SignaPay. "This year, we've expanded the technology behind it—making it easier than ever for partners to deliver a modern, compliant solution across more devices, industries, and business environments."

Most notably, SignaPay stands behind its Dual Pricing technology by offering free EMV/NFC terminals and Bodega AI POS programs for qualifying merchants.

Online Training & Marketing

In 2025, SignaPay launched EmpowerU, a robust eLearning platform that helps new agents and ISO offices get field-ready in days. The curriculum spans everything from introductions to credit card processing to specialized sales techniques for niche industries.

Once trained, agents gain access to SignaPay's ever-growing marketing library, including personalized brochures, co-branded websites, videos, and sales guides—all designed to help partners close deals faster and present their services with professional, ready-to-use materials.

U.S.-Based Support That Protects Portfolios

SignaPay's "Retention is Revenue" model ensures ISO partners can grow without worrying about merchant churn. Every merchant under the SignaPay umbrella benefits from:

24/7 U.S.-based bilingual support (English and Spanish)

(English and Spanish) AI monitoring to detect and resolve issues early

to detect and resolve issues early A BBB A+ rating for service and responsiveness

"Our team handles the support so partners can stay focused on growth," said Ramsey Koshak, Vice President of Operations. "That's how we protect portfolios, keep merchants happy, and help ISOs maintain steady, recurring income."

Christian Coronel, a long-time SignaPay partner, shared his experience:

"Sometimes I'll hear of a merchant who was thinking of canceling, but SignaPay has already solved the issue. They really fight to keep your book. Since joining SignaPay, I've grown 300% and expanded from a one-person team to seven employees. SignaPay has more tools, knowledge, terminals, and support than any other provider I've worked with—I have everything I need to outsell the competition."

Now Accepting ISO Applications for 2026

With its expanded infrastructure, SignaPay is now welcoming new ISO and agent partners for 2026. The program is built to support both established offices and smaller ISOs looking to scale with modern tools, transparent economics, and unmatched support.

"This is the right time for ISOs to take a fresh look at who they're partnered with, in 2026" said Nern. "If you're ready for a relationship built around your growth—not your processor's bottom line—SignaPay is your home."

About SignaPay

Founded in 2006, SignaPay is a Dallas-based merchant services provider offering innovative payment technology, dual pricing solutions, and ISO growth programs that empower independent partners nationwide. SignaPay's mission is simple: deliver transparent, flexible, and human-first payment solutions that help merchants and partners thrive.

Interested ISOs are invited to learn more at https://signapay.com/partners/

