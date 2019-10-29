Signarama Announces Title Sponsorship Of World Axe Throwing Championship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signarama, the world's leading sign franchise, is excited to announce that it is the official title sponsor of the World Axe Throwing League's 2019 Championship event. Referred to as the 2019 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship, the event will take place December 6-8 at Splitting Timber Axe Throwing in Tucson, Arizona.

"There are so many things that drew us to axe throwing—it's fun, watched by families and is growing immensely in popularity," said A.J. Titus, President of Signarama. "We have a passion for this growing sport, and we'll be tuned in on December 8th with the rest of the world to catch all the action."

The 2019 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship will air live on ESPN3 on December 8 at 3 p.m. EST. More than 115 competitors will be whittled down to six finalists as they throw live and compete for a chance to win $15,000. The Championship will re-air on December 15 on ESPN2.

What started as a mission to create a forum for axe throwing facilities to establish official rules and regulations, the World Axe Throwing League has grown to 20 countries, over 150 affiliates and more than 200 locations worldwide in just two short years. Today, the League is the largest professional association for axe throwing in the world.

"We're excited to have Signarama be this year's title sponsor. With their support, we're confident that this will be the best axe throwing tournament & televised event produced by WATL." Evan Walters, Commissioner of the World Axe Throwing League.

Signarama is part of United Franchise Group's (UFG) affiliated companies and brands, and headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL. UFG has more than 1,600 franchises in 80 countries worldwide. It provides decades of experience, comprehensive training, and needed resources enabling franchises such as Signarama to succeed in a highly competitive market.

For more information about the 2019 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship, visit worldaxethrowingleague.com.

ABOUT SIGNARAMA

Signarama, the world's largest sign franchise, offers branding and messaging solutions in addition to comprehensive sign and graphic services to consumers and commercial customers – from business signs, vehicle wraps, and digital signs, to advertising and marketing services. Signarama is part of a successful system of business-to-business franchise brands and development services under the United Franchise Group (UFG). As part of a $49-billion-plus worldwide sign market, Signarama has been at the forefront of the sign industry for over three decades. With more than 800 locations in 60 countries, the company expects to have more than 1,500 locations worldwide by the end of 2020. For more information, visit signarama.com.

ABOUT WORLD AXE THROWING LEAGUE

The World Axe Throwing League (WATL) is the global governing body of urban axe throwing. WATL was founded in 2017 by representatives from Canada, the United States of America, Brazil and Ireland. It has 20 axe throwing nations with affiliates. It organizes international tournament events such as the US Open, Canadian Open, the North American Arnold Open, South American Arnold Open, and most notably the World Axe Throwing Championship.

Media Contact:

Peyton Sadler

305.631.2283

victoria@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Signarama

Related Links

http://signarama.com

