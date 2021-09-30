Signarama Celebrates Third Consecutive Year as Title Sponsor for World Axe Throwing League Championship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signarama , a part of the United Franchise Group and the world's leading sign franchise, is proud to announce its official title sponsorship of the World Axe Throwing League's (WATL) Championship event for the third consecutive year, taking place December 12th at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, TX.

"We are excited to be partnering with WATL for the third year in a row! Signarama has watched this event gain popularity since we first sponsored it in 2018. This is the perfect event to mark the close of our 35th anniversary and our most successful year yet," said A.J. Titus, President of Signarama.

The 2021 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship will air live on ESPN+ on December 12th, 2021, at 1PM EDT. Global top throwers, in three major disciplines: Hatchet, Big Axe and Duals will compete for a total prize pool of $50,000.

Signarama is also unveiling a preferred partnership program with the league. In this program, Signarama will provide expertise on signage and branding materials for axe-throwing venues, leagues, and recreational facilities.

"We're excited to continue our close partnership with Signarama," shared Mario Zelaya, Commissioner of the World Axe Throwing League. "It will greatly benefit all entrepreneurs in the axe throwing space. Signarama is the perfect partner for WATL, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with them."

About Signarama

Signarama, the world's leading sign and graphics franchise, offers branding and messaging solutions in addition to comprehensive sign and graphic services to consumers and commercial customers – from business signs, vehicle wraps, and digital signs, to advertising and marketing services. Signarama is part of a successful system of business-to-business franchise brands and development services under the United Franchise Group (UFG). For more information, visit signarama.com. For more information on the Signarama franchise opportunity, visit SignaramaFranchise.com .

About United Franchise Group

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to an affiliated family of brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Jon Smith Subs, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Venture X, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Network Lead Exchange, Resource Operations International (ROI) and Graze Craze. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, UFG offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

