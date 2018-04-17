Signarama® Launches 'Boost Your Business' Contest, Winner To Receive $15,000 Signage Makeover

"Our mission is to help companies grow, from startups to large-scale enterprises, and one of the best ways to put them on the path to success is with proper signage that lets them stand out from their competition," said Evan Foster, National Director for Signarama Australia. "The Boost Your Business contest allows us to support a local business in a big way with a refreshed look featuring our broad array of signage options," he added.

How It Works

The Boost Your Business contest is open to registered businesses in Australia, including shops, restaurants, factories, offices and more. All entries must be submitted online at www.signarama.com.au/makeover-competition. Entrants will answer in 25 words or less how new signage will boost their business. Entries will be accepted until May 31, 2018. One entry per participant.

A panel of judges will determine the winner. The grand prize winner will be announced around early June 2018. The prize package is valued at $15,000. The Signarama located closest to the winner will fulfill the makeover package.

Businesses must be in eligible states and territories to qualify. Contest excludes NT. For full contest details and rules, visit the contest page.

Signarama is a full-service sign network. From indoor and outdoor signs to vehicle signs to specialty signs, Signarama offers a number of options for customers to attract new business. Their team of experts is available for projects from start to finish, including consultation, design, production, project management, installation and fulfillment.

Australia has 105 Signarama locations. The newest store opened in Fyshwick, ACT in February 2018.

For more information about Signarama, visit online at www.signarama.com.au.

About Signarama

Signarama®, the world's largest sign franchise, offers branding and messaging solutions in addition to comprehensive sign and graphic services to consumers and commercial customers – from business signs, vehicle wraps, and digital signs, to advertising and marketing services. Signarama is part of a successful system of business-to-business franchise brands and development services under the United Franchise Group (UFG). As part of the $49-billion-plus worldwide sign market, Signarama has been at the forefront of the sign industry for more than two decades. Signarama was ranked Number 35 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Global Franchises list in 2016. With over 800 locations in 60 countries, the company expects to have more than 1,500 locations worldwide by the end of 2020. For more information, visit www.signaramafranchise.com.au.

