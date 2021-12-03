Signature Bank, SolarEdge Technologies and FactSet Research Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
Dec 03, 2021, 19:52 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:
S&P MidCap 400 constituents Signature Bank (NASD: SBNY), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) will move to the S&P 500, replacing S&P 500 constituents Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and The Western Union Co. (NYSE: WU), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.
S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M), Vicor Corp. (NASD: VICR) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASD: POWI) will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing S&P MidCap 400 constituents Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS), and Nektar Therapeutics (NASD: NKTR), all of which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Dec. 20, 2021
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Signature Bank
|
SBNY
|
Financials
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
SolarEdge Technologies
|
SEDG
|
Information Technology
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
FactSet Research Systems
|
FDS
|
Financials
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Leggett & Platt
|
LEG
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Hanesbrands
|
HBI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
The Western Union
|
WU
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 20, 2021
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Leggett & Platt
|
LEG
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Hanesbrands
|
HBI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
The Western Union
|
WU
|
Information Technology
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Macy's
|
M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Vicor
|
VICR
|
Industrials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Power Integrations
|
POWI
|
Information Technology
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Signature Bank
|
SBNY
|
Financials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
SolarEdge Technologies
|
SEDG
|
Information Technology
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
FactSet Research Systems
|
FDS
|
Financials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Tootsie Roll Industries
|
TR
|
Consumer Staples
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Telephone & Data Systems
|
TDS
|
Communication Services
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Nektar Therapeutics
|
NKTR
|
Health Care
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Dec. 20, 2021
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Tootsie Roll Industries
|
TR
|
Consumer Staples
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Telephone & Data Systems
|
TDS
|
Communication Services
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Nektar Therapeutics
|
NKTR
|
Health Care
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Macy's
|
M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Vicor
|
VICR
|
Industrials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Power Integrations
|
POWI
|
Information Technology
