Signature Biologics™ Joins Rare Disease Company Coalition Focused on Building Support to Bring Solutions to People with Unmet Medical Needs in the United States

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Biologics, LLC., today announced they have joined the ranks of the Rare Disease Company Coalition. As a contributing member to the Coalition, the company will support continued education and engagement with stakeholders across the United States to strengthen the development of treatments for people with rare diseases. Signature Biologics is proud to join and support this coalition in their inaugural year.

"Our focus on bringing solutions to unmet clinical needs targets an array of rare diseases" said Chloe Bailey, President and COO at Signature Biologics. "We're extremely happy to share our voice with the Rare Disease Company Coalition to ensure navigation of the unique challenges in this space to bring innovations to these patients."

Boasting a roster of 18 member companies since their founding in May of 2021, the Rare Disease Company Coalition provides a unified voice of life science companies committed to discovering, developing, and delivering rare disease treatments. Signature Biologics is currently pursuing several pre-clinical products aimed to provide new solutions to patients with rare diseases. Expansions at Signature Biologics such as: continued growth in the talented staff, the new facility unveiled in Irving, TX, and important partnerships with industry leading peer organizations are key steps forward in the pursuit of these goals.

About Signature Biologics, LLC.

Signature Biologics is a leading perinatal biologics company providing a portfolio of human perinatal-derived products to support and improve natural processes within the body to enhance patients' lives. Signature Biologics' vision is born from decades of biologics leadership, adherence to scientific inquiry, and the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.signaturebiologics.com

