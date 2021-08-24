Signature Biologics™ Opens Expanded Manufacturing and R&D Headquarters in Irving, TX

Signature Biologics will maintain its prior home in the DFW Metroplex as an auxiliary location to scale appropriately in managing product demands across a wide breadth of perinatal products and serving as a real-world training site. The addition of this new facility allows the company the capacity to remain agile with the total capabilities as follows:

16,000 sq ft of manufacturing laboratory space

6 manufacturing ISO-7 cleanrooms

16 ISO-5 manufacturing biosafety cabinets

7,500 sq ft of R&D laboratory space

3 R&D cleanrooms

6 research biosafety cabinets

"We're excited to share this physical progress in our new facility as an outward expression of our dedication and pursuit of excellence in putting biologics to work meeting unmet clinical needs," said Dr. Riordan (Founder & CEO). "We've taken care to make visiting this new facility educational, transparent, and showcase our greatest asset; our brilliant employees who bring our science to the world."

Signature Biologics maintains the highest level of quality and integrity at its facilities. Supporting the critical cleanroom infrastructure is a robust environmental monitoring system, area segregation with differential pressure, dedicated HVAC systems, and a large power backup generator for critical equipment. A master validation plan is in place to guarantee the required performance of the facility, equipment, and consistent results of the manufacturing processes. The new facility is located minutes from DFW International Airport. The company is proud to mark this new milestone in its operations and welcomes scientist, practitioners, and medical experts around the world to request a facility tour.

About Signature Biologics, LLC.

Signature Biologics is a leading perinatal biologics company providing a portfolio of human perinatal-derived products to support and improve the natural healing process of the body in wound, musculoskeletal, and pain management applications. Signature Biologics' vision is born from decades of biologics leadership, adherence to scientific inquiry, and the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.signaturebiologics.com

