Signature Biologics™ Research & Development Staff Published Advanced Findings on COVID-19 and hUC Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Journal of Translational Medicine.

The Open Access Research Paper studied 24 Lots of hUC-MSCs derived from Wharton's Jelly from 24 different donors. They were analyzed using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), Western Blot, immunofluorescence, and flow cytometry. hUC-MSCs had significantly lower ACE2 (p = 0.002) and TMPRSS2 (p = 0.008) expression compared with human lung tissue homogenates in Western blot analyses. Little to no expression of ACE2 was observed in hUC-MSC by qPCR, and they were not observable with immunofluorescence in hUC-MSCs cell membranes. A negative ACE2 and TMPRSS2 population percentage of 95.3% ± 15.55 was obtained for hUC-MSCs via flow cytometry, with only 4.6% ACE2 and 29.5% TMPRSS2 observable positive populations.

Signature Biologics has demonstrated negative expression of ACE2 and low expression of TMPRSS2 in 24 lots of hUC-MSCs. This has crucial implications for the design of future therapeutic options for COVID-19, since hUC-MSCs would have the ability to "dodge" viral infection to exert their immunomodulatory effects. "This is a tremendous step forward for the collective understanding into hUC-MSCs and novel viruses" said Dr. Hernandez. "By demonstrating the underlying mechanisms of action within these cells, we can truly make progress towards their application in the next generation of medical therapies." Signature Biologics continues to lead innovations on the use of hUC-MSCs and their derivatives, including novel ambient temperature delivered products.

COVID-19 has infected over 31 Million Americans and has been the named cause of death for over 550 thousand. Worldwide this novel coronavirus has infected over 141 Million people and is the named cause of death for over 3 Million. Wider spread therapeutic options to treat novel viruses and advanced respiratory distress symptoms may lead to decreased disease duration, lower therapy costs, and decreased mortality rates.

