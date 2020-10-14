Signature Commons Nears Completion in North Andover, MA

The center, located at 1210 Osgood St, North Andover, does indeed promise to be a new hub of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Bird and Wolf, an American craft bar and chop house has already signed on as a tenant along with several other well-known brands looking to create a presence on the North Shore.

The AmConCorp team, which was brought in by the development's owner, Forgetta Development, was led by principals Patrick Coburn Jr. and Kayla Nasser.

"With our experience in Ground Up, Mixed Use Construction across New England, partnering with Forgetta Development to bring their concept to the North Shore was a win-win," said Kayla Nassar, Principal at AmConCorp. "We have extensive experience in restaurant and retail location build-outs, so our team complemented the Ownership, Architectural & Engineering teams very well."

"I have been extremely happy with AmConCorp's attention to detail on this project. I've already referred AmConCorp to 3 people – they are cost competitive and extremely comprehensive which is critical for a project of this size," said Bob Bohlen, Manager of Forgetta, who is working on the project's leadership team.

Signature Commons still has space available to lease for interested retailers and restauranteurs. Interested parties should contact Lillian Montalto at (888) 681-0001.

