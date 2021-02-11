Signature Consultants Ranks on Training Magazine's Training Top 100 List for the Fifth Consecutive Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Consultants, a leading IT and professional staffing, consulting, managed solutions and direct placement provider, was ranked no. 38 by Training magazine on their 2021 Training Top 100 List. This is the fifth consecutive year that Signature has made the list.

For Signature, creating opportunities for employees to continuously develop and advance is standard practice. The company's proprietary training program helps to identify an individual's strengths and align them with the best career path. Based on these strengths, as well as tenure and role, individuals progress through dedicated modules to help them reach their personal and professional goals. Founder and CEO Dr. Jay Cohen has made training a priority since founding Signature in 1997, and he continues to make training and mentorship a part of his regular meetings and interactions with teams today.

"No matter the market conditions, employee development will always be a top priority for us. This program has continued to grow and evolve over the last 24 years, in order to best meet the changing needs of our employees and ensure that they are satisfied and successful," said Dr. Cohen. "This award recognizes that investment and commitment, and we are honored to rank among such notable companies, including Best Buy, BNSF Railway, Dollar General Corporation, Nationwide and Sonic Automotive."

The Training Top 100 ranking is based on myriad benchmarking statistics and several qualitative and quantitative factors, including total training budget, percentage of payroll, scope of training programs provided, detailed formal and informal training programs, training linked to business goals and results, and the Kirkpatrick model of training evaluation.

"To maintain the credibility of our awards program during the COVID-19 pandemic, we chose not to lower our standards and put organizations on the list that did not meet the minimum scoring threshold for training excellence—hence the change back to the Training Top 100," explains Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld. "This makes the extraordinary accomplishments of the 2021 Training Top 100 organizations even more noteworthy. We salute these best-in-class organizations for their steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development; their agility and innovation in transforming their training delivery in response to the pandemic; and their passionate commitment to the current and future success of their people."

Previously the Training Top 125, Signature Consultants ranked no. 47 in 2020, up from no. 92 in 2019.

About Signature Consultants, LLC

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Signature Consultants was established in 1997 with a singular focus: to provide clients and consultants with superior staffing solutions. With 29 locations throughout North America, Signature annually deploys thousands of consultants to support, run and manage their clients' technology needs. Signature offers IT staffing, consulting, managed solutions and direct placement services. For more information on the company, please visit https://www.sigconsult.com. Signature Consultants is the parent company to Hunter Hollis and Madison Gunn.

SOURCE Signature Consultants